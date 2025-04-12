The film starred Amitabh Bachchan as superhero Ajooba, along with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffrey, and Amrish Puri in significant roles. Made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, Ajooba was the most expensive Indian film made until then.

We often see that a small-budget film becomes a huge hit at the box office, and later the makers get encouraged, and then they spend crores of rupees on its sequel. Pushpa, Kantara, and KGF are big examples whose sequels are minting a lot of money for the filmmakers. But, on the other hand, there are times when filmmakers spend a huge amount on a project and fail miserably. Like Adipurush and Samrat Prithviraj, whose makers have suffered huge losses. Today, we will talk about a film that was India's most expensive movie of the 90s, but later the makers suffered huge losses, and then the film's director did not make any other film. We are talking about the 1990 film Ajooba starring the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, which was released in 1990. Ajooba is a superhero film of the 90s, produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor and co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev.

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan as superhero Ajooba, along with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffrey, and Amrish Puri in significant roles. Made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, Ajooba was the most expensive Indian film made until then and was expected to be Amitabh Bachchan's comeback project after a series of flop films. But, after its release in April 1991 on the Eid weekend, Ajooba proved to be a super flop at the box office. It received mixed reviews and was praised for its special visual effects and music, but the story, script, and direction were majorly criticised.

This 1990 mega-flop starring 4 big superstars was the most expensive Indian film ever made and used international-level visual effects. However, despite all this, Ajooba earned only Rs 3.50 crore in India and turned out to be a big disaster. In this way, the film turned out to be a bigger flop than today's Adipurush, which incurred a loss of 225 crores and was made for Rs 500-600 crores.

Russian actress Ariadna Shengelaya also made her debut with Ajooba, but the failure of the film had such an impact that she never worked in India again. Ajooba was a financial success in the Soviet Union and marked the last successful collaboration between the Indian and Soviet film industries.

