The film we are talking about is Agneepath, which was released in 1990. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and his unusual dubbing voice for the film angered the audience so much that they rioted in the theaters.

While Amitabh Bachchan has enjoyed immense audience success with many films, one particular release was so poorly received that viewers reportedly tore up their theater seats in frustration. Amitabh Bachchan subsequently had the film redubbed. It's not uncommon for a film to initially underperform, only to gain popularity through positive word-of-mouth and eventually achieve cult classic status. We will tell you about one such Amitabh Bachchan film today, a movie that also generated considerable controversy, leading to reports of audience members damaging theater seating.

Why did Agneepath underperform at the box office?

The film we are talking about is Agneepath, which was released in 1990. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and his unusual dubbing voice for the film angered the audience so much that they rioted in the theaters.

Amitabh Bachchan once revealed in an interview, "On the first day of shooting, I still hadn’t figured out how to portray him. I was in the makeup room and called Mukul Anand and suggested giving Vijay a distinct, deep voice. He agreed, and that’s how we decided on it. There was a man who used to visit composers Kalyanji-Anandji’s home with a similar heavy tone, so I thought, why not model Vijay’s voice after him? Later, I found out that the man came from an underworld background, which fit the essence of Vijay’s character perfectly."

However, the audience heavily disapproved of Amitabh Bachchan's style. "When the movie was released, the producer called to say there was mayhem in theatres. Audiences were tearing up seats and telling the sound department, ‘This doesn’t sound like Amitabh; fix the sound system!’ So, to address it, I had to re-dub the whole film overnight in my normal voice. But that initial voice was very impactful," Big B added.

About Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath

Directed by Mukul S. Anand, Agneepath starred Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, and Mithun Chakraborty, Rohini Hattangadi, Danny Denzongpa, and Alok Nath in supporting roles.

Agneepath underperformed despite being the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning only Rs 10.25 crores at the box office.

22 years after its release, Karan Johar remade Agneepath, featuring Hrithik Roshan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Sanjay Dutt as the reimagined Kancha Cheena.

READ | Esha Gupta breaks silence on dating rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'We were talking for..., it ended before...'