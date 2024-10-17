Neelam Kothari Soni, who never did intimate scenes in any film and had a strict no-kissing policy, finally broke it at the age of 53, all thanks to Zoya Akhtar.

Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who worked with superstars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Govinda, among others, may have made a roaring comeback with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but the stint that allowed her to reignite her acting prowess after years of being away was Made In Heaven season 2. The second season of the show also featured her husband Samir Soni. One of the main things that grabbed people's attention was Neelam Kothari Soni's kissing scene, something that she had never done before.

Neelam Kothari Soni featured in the second season of Made In Heaven along with her husband Samir Soni. Recalling the experience of breaking her no-kissing policy with her husband, Neelam told MidDay, "I was always Miss Proper with my necklines, with my fully covered self and no exposing. Zoya narrated the script to me and she was like ‘Neelam, there's a kissing scene’. And I'm dying to work with Zoya Akhtar. She was like, ‘But relax it's with your husband’. So I was like okay if I'm going to do something bold and different why not with my husband."

When asked if it was awkward for her despite the scene being shot with her husband, Neelam Kothari Soni further said, "Before our scene, I actually asked Samir, ‘How do you kiss for the camera?’ He's like, ‘Don't be ridiculous, you're embarrassing me'."

Neelam Kothari Soni and Samir Soni finished the scene in just two takes as the chemistry was already established.

For the unversed, Neelam Kothari Soni married Samir Soni in 2011. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana. This was a second marriage for both Neelam and Samir.

