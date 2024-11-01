This film headlined by Ajay Devgn was declared below average despite earning Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is all set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While his film seems to be leading the race, it’s still unclear on which movie will get a better opening.

However, this is not the first time that Ajay Devgn’s film is clashed with another film on Diwali. Earlier, the superstar’s film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic drama and lost out on the box office battle. The film collected almost 100 crore less than Ranbir’s film. We are talking about the 2016 Diwali clash between Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were released on Diwali 2016 along with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Made in Rs 70 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil managed to collect Rs 113.19 crore in India and Rs 240 crore worldwide. It was declared a super-hit and fans couldn't stop gushing about the chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor and Ranbir and Anushka Sharma too. The romantic drama is still loved by the fans.

However, Ajay Devgn's Shivaay which also starred Sayyeshaa Saigal, Abigail Eames, and Erika Kaar in lead roles, failed to impress the audience. Made in Rs 100 crore, the action thriller managed to collect only Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 147 crore worldwide. The film was declared below-average even though it ran for more than 50 days at the box office and won the 64th National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2017.

Not only this, after Shivaay, Sayyeshaa Saigal was never seen in any other Bollywood movie and she left the industry to make her name in the South film industry. The film's failure ended her career in Bollywood as soon as it started.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is receiving positive reviews from the audience and so is Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. There was a close difference in the advance bookings of the two films and thus the curiosity remains intact about who is going to take the lead in the box office collection this Diwali. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's films have always performed well when released on Diwali. It will be interesting to see which film gets the best opening.

