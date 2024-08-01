This Ajay Devgn flop marked Sridevi's comeback in movies, had 10 stars, was inspired by real-life crime, earned...

The film had cameos of 10 superstars, including Mohanlal and Mammootty, yet it was a major flop at the box office.

Ajay Devgn has given some of the biggest blockbusters in his career. Among his top-grossers the Singham, and Golmaal franchises have been huge money-rakers at the box office. Ahead of his upcoming film, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, we will discuss one of his films, which earned critical application but was a huge box office flop.

This film had cameos of 10 superstars, and several other actors. A real-life crime inspired this movie, and the film's director is known for helming hard-hitting blockbuster dramas. Yet, the film was a big opportunity wasted.

Halla Bol: The film inspired by...

Released in 2008, Halla Bol brought Ajay Devgn and director Rajkumar Santoshi back after four years. The duo had previously collaborated in the National Award-winning film The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), and Khakee (2004). Halla Bol also stars Vidya Balan and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The movie is based on the story of Ashfaque aka Sameer Khan (Ajay Devgn), a superstar who witnessed the murder of an innocent girl and later fought for justice.

The film's basic plot of a girl being killed in a crowded socialite party is based on Jessica Lal's murder case. The movie also referred to Aamir Khan's Narmada Bachao Andolan and the Right to Information Act. Halla Bol also draws inspiration from the theatre group Jan Natya Manch, whose leader, theatre activist Safdar Hashmi, was killed by political rivals during a street play.

Not English Vinglish, but Halla Bol marked Sridevi's comeback to the big screen

Late superstar Sridevi, who took a sabbatical from films after Judaai, returned to the big screen with Halla Bol. In this film, she made a guest appearance with her husband Boney Kapoor. Four years after Halla Bol, Sridevi made her Bollywood comeback with English Vinglish.

Apart from Sridevi, 10 other stars including Mohanlal, Kareena Kapoor, Mammootty, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif appeared in the film, attending an award show.

Box office collection of Halla Bol

Made with a reported budget of Rs 27 crores, the film grossed only Rs 19 crores worldwide, making it a big flop. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha with Tabu. The film will be released in cinemas on August 2.

Read: Meet actor who ran away from home at 16 with just Rs 200, worked as waiter, courier boy, later became star with...