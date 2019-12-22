This adorable picture of Shah Rukh Khan & AbRam Khan is unmissable!

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan is one of the cutest and most loved and adored star kid on the block. He is not only the apple of his father’s eyes but also, like Shah Rukh, cameras’ favorite muse when it comes to his public appearances.

Recently, AbRam participated in the annual school days activities in his Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, the pictures and videos of which instantly went viral. Fans gobbled up the sight of the little munchkin performing with many calling him the youngest version of his superstar father.

The event was attended by several Bollywood stars such as Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present to cheer on her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she participated in a play too.

AbRam was proudly accompanied by his father who despite his busy schedule finds time to always be there as his son reaches important milestones in his life.

Shah Rukh graced the event wearing a black formal suit with a grey pocket square and a white shirt underneath.

While AbRam left the shutterbugs clicking as he looked adorable wearing a grey t-shirt with denim three-fourth jeans and black shoes, with white socks and red lipstick, right after his performance on stage.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently deciding on what project to work on next as the star who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero in 2018 is keen on taking up something that gets his creative juices flowing but until he finds that, he is more than happy with the break.

"I wanted to spend some time with my children and hear such stories that are loved by the audience. I have been working on a lot of films, with a lot of directors and I like to talk about a film only once it goes on the floors. Inshallah, you will know about my next film in a couple of months from now,” Shah Rukh was quoted as saying.