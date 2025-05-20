This actress came from a conservative family. Her father strongly disapproved of her film career and tightly controlled her life, choosing her husband, forcing her to leave acting, and even arranging her divorce.

The story of actress Zubaida Begum and Maharaja Hanwant Singh is one of the most sad and mysterious stories in Bollywood and royal history. Many people believe they died in a plane crash, but some think it was not an accident. Some even say Zubaida was killed.

In 2001, Zubaida’s son, Khalid Mohammed, made a movie called Zubeidaa about her life. The film showed a different reason for her death. Even today, people say her spirit still haunts the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Some members of the royal family say they still feel her presence there.

Zubaida came from a strict family. Her father didn’t like her acting in movies. He made all her decisions—who she would marry, when she would stop acting, and even made her get divorced. Still, she was happy spending time with her son and going to parties with her aunt.

Zubaida’s life changed when she met Maharaja Hanwant Singh at a wedding in Jodhpur. He liked her very much and soon fell in love. After she went back to Mumbai, he followed her and asked her to marry him. Zubaida’s mother said no at first, but later agreed—if her son could live with them.

Zubaida moved to Jodhpur, changed her religion, and married the Maharaja in December 1950. But even after the royal wedding, the royal family never fully accepted her. She felt like an outsider and was not truly happy.

On January 26, 1952, Zubaida and the Maharaja died in a plane crash. The reason was said to be an accident, but many people think there was something more to it.

After her death, her son, Rao Raja Hukum Singh (also called Tutu), was raised by the Rajmata of Jodhpur. He studied at Mayo College and married Rajeshwari Kumari, the daughter of a royal from Alwar. They had two children—Parikshit (born in 1974) and Jainandini (born in 1975).

But the tragedy continued. On April 17, 1981, Tutu was found beheaded on the streets of Jodhpur. No one knows who did it or why.

Locals still believe that Zubaida’s ghost roams Umaid Bhawan Palace and a nearby school owned by the royal family. Some rooms in the school are locked with big chains, as people say it is to stop her spirit from coming out.