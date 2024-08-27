Twitter
Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch

PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discuss Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi

Viral video: Desi woman's scintillating dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ burns internet, watch

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This actress, who started as an extra, later became a top star in Bollywood.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore
Juhi Chawla
Many outsiders who made their mark in the film industry started their careers as extras. From Shah Rukh Khan to Jackie Shroff, all of them worked hard to become superstars. Another such actress, who worked as an extra, later became the 90s' top star. 

The actress we are talking about started her career with a flop but just one film made her a star. The beauty queen made Salman Khan fall in love with her and he even proposed for marriage but her father rejected him. She is none other than Juhi Chawla.

Juhi Chawla is the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer. After graduating, Juhi went on to participate in Miss India 1984. After being crowned Miss India, Juhi started as an extra in a small part in the 1986 film Sultanat. Her breakthrough came in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Aamir Khan. The film Juhi and Aamir overnight stars. After this, there was no looking back for her. 

The actress went on to give hits like Deewana Mastana, Ishq, Yes Boss, Ram Jaane, Darr, Loafer and more. With this, Juhi became one of the top actresses in the 90s. She was also amongst the highest-paid stars in Bollywood. Her stardom grew over time and despite giving 10 continuous flops like Talaashi, Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein, Khamoshh...Kauff Ki Raat, 7 1/2 Phere, Dosti- Friends Forever, Bas Ek Pal, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Swami, the actress was still called a star. Her only hit in the last 10 years is Son Of Sardaar.

The actress also ventured into OTT and impressed everyone with her performance in the series The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen, and Friday Night Plan among others. Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. Juhi revealed that their first meeting was even before she entered Bollywood. She said in an interview, "That was briefly and with friends, from then on, everywhere I went, he turned up. Everywhere I looked, he was there with flowers and notes and gifts. Every day! On my birthday, I remember he sent me a truckload of red roses. I was like, ‘What do you do with a truckload of flowers?’ He did all he could. After a year, he proposed."

Jay Mehta is the helmsman of The Mehta Group, he oversees a global conglomerate spanning continents and industries. From cement and building materials to engineering and beyond, The Mehta Group’s reach is vast. According to reports he has a whopping net worth of Rs 1000 crore. The actress and her husband are also the co-owners of IPL team KKR along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
