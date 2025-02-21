There’s an actress who had a major crush on SRK and has worked with Aamir Khan twice. She was quite disappointed when she learned that the Raees star was already married.

It’s not just fans who have crushes on actors; even celebrities have their own favorite co-stars. Rani Mukerji once openly confessed that she had a crush on her co-star and friend Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress in question is Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her acting debut as an adult in the film Dangal, where she starred alongside Aamir Khan. Fatima had actually worked as a child artist with Shah Rukh Khan in the film One 2 Ka 4. During an interview, she openly confessed that she had a major crush on SRK, revealing her admiration for the superstar.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "I was one of the four kids in One 2 Ka 4, and this is Shah Rukh Khan. I absolutely loved being around him because I had a huge crush on him. When we watch his films, it feels like he isn't married. Every movie makes it seem like the heroine is actually his real-life girlfriend or wife. So, when I found out he was married and saw Gauri Khan on set, my heart broke. I thought, ‘Oh no, Shah Rukh Khan is married?! What about Kajol? What about our favourite heroines? ‘This can’t be true!’ My whole world shattered in that moment."

Fatima Sana Shaikh has had the opportunity to work with Aamir Khan in two major films: Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. However, she hasn't had the chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan again since their collaboration in One 2 Ka 4. Looking ahead, Fatima’s next project is Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, where she will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.