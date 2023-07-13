This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

Bhagyashree was paid 5 times Salman Khan’s fee in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss OTT these days, has been ruling the Hindi film industry for years. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. But what if we tell you that an actress was once paid 5 times his salary in their film together?

Well! Yes, Bhagyashree was paid 5 times Salman’s fee in Maine Pyar Kiya. Actor Pervien Dastur, who also featured in a 1989 film, opened up about the actors’ fee in movie directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Pervien said, “I was paid Rs 25,000 and Bhagyashree was the highest paid at that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we were all like ‘wow’. Having said that, the production house of Rajshri never gave a lot of money to actors but our cheques always came to our house. We never had to ask for our money. They would never cheat you of your money. There are people in the industry who do not pay and I have worked with people where I was not paid.”

The actor added, “The setup was so decent. The makeup room, the food, we got everything that we asked for. Maybe they were not big paymasters but I was told that my pay was a princely sum because they used to pay Rs 1k or 2k.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had earlier confessed that he was paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya. While speaking to PTI, he had said, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Read|Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'