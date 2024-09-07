This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

When Vimi stepped into Bollywood, she was already married and had two children. She is best known for films such as 'Aabroo', 'Hamraaz', and 'Patanga'.

In the glitz of Bollywood, who knows how many stars shine and fade away? Some people succeed in making their place, while others keep wandering around and their life ends at a painful turn. One such Bollywood actress was Vimi, one of those few Bollywood actresses who worked in several notable films in the 60s and 70s. But, despite all the success, Vimi's personal and professional life took such a dark turn that she could never recover from it.

Do you know that despite being so famous and beautiful, happiness never stayed in her life forever? Despite having everything, she could not enjoy the happiness of her life. How did this actress, who lived a luxurious life and earned thousands of rupees in that era, get ruined in just a few years?

Vimi, who worked with many Bollywood stalwarts like Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Raj Kumar, and others in her career, died tragically at the age of 34.

Vimi was born in 1943 in Jalandhar, Punjab. At a young age, Vimi got married to Shiv Agarwal, the son of a famous industrialist of that time. Vimi's parents were against their marriage. Vimi had two children from this marriage. When she reached a party with her husband in Calcutta, she met music director Ravi who was impressed by Vimi's beauty.

Ravi called Vimi and her husband Shiv to Mumbai and then arranged their meeting with BR Chopra. It was here that BR Chopra offered her her first film 'Humraaz'.

Her in-laws did not want Vimi to work in films, but she got her husband's support. When her husband did not listen to his parents, they evicted him from the property and threw him out of the house. Now, the entire responsibility of running the house had fallen on Vimi's shoulders. Vimi made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film 'Humraaz' which was released in 1967. It became a superhit and gave wings to Vimi's career.

It is said that even in the 60s, Vimi used to charge Rs 3 lakh as fees for one film.

Vimi got work, but her continued success saw a dent when her films flopped continuously at the box office. She eventually stopped getting any films and within no time, all her savings were gone. Vimi and her husband got divorced in the 70s.

The actress then fell in love with a person who reportedly pushed Vimi towards prostitution. Following the separation from her husband, Vimi also became addicted to alcohol.

In such a situation, Vimi's career was ruined in just 10 years and she was forced to live alone. At the age of just 34, Vimi's liver was completely damaged. There was no money to get the disease treated. She was admitted to the general ward of a hospital. When Vimi died, there was no one to carry her bier nor anyone to take her to the crematorium. Vimi's body, which once used to move around in luxury cars, was carried to the crematorium on a thela hand cart.

