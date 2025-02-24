Not Hema Malini, Tabu was the first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Baghban. The 2003 film also starred Salman Khan in a special appearance.

The 2003 family drama Baghban starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the leading roles. The late director Ravi Chopra's wife Renu Chopra has revealed that the film was first offered to Tabu before Hema Malini. The Andhadhun actress didn't wish to play the mother of four children and refused Baghban.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Renu shared, "We thought of casting Tabu, and she insisted on listening to the film’s script. She cried and all that. She loved the script. I thought she was definitely going to say yes to the film. Somebody was sitting with me, and she said, ‘When Tabu cries listening to the script of a film, she never does that film.'"

Why Tabu declined Baghban

After Tabu declined the film, Renu asked her the reason behind her decision. "I asked this to Tabu, 'You won’t do the film?' She said she loved the story but she doesn’t want to portray a mother of four children. She said, 'My whole career is ahead of me, so Ravi ji, mujhe maaf kardo (Ravi ji, please forgive me)'", Renu further added.

Renu stated that Tabu's aunt scolded her for refusing the film as she concluded, "After two years of this conversation, when the film released in theatres, Tabu was in Hyderabad and she went to see the film with her aunt and uncle. She told them that she was offered the film but refused the role. Her aunt reprimanded her, saying, 'Ye chhappal nikalke tumhare sir pe marungi. Why did you say no to this film?".

More about Baghban

Made in Rs 10 crore, Baghban was a commercial success as it earned Rs 45 crore at the global box office. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's four sons were played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, and Nasir Khan. Salman Khan played their adopted sen in a special appearance.