Deepika Padukone has surpassed Bollywood's biggest icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, to become India's highest-grossing actor. With a staggering global box office collection of Rs 10,200 crore, she has cemented her position as the undisputed box office queen.

Over her illustrious 18-year career, Deepika Her filmography boasts an impressive Rs 8,000 crore from Indian releases and ₹2,200 crore from her Hollywood film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, Deepika starred in five films, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD, each grossing over Rs 1000 crore. Her standalone film as Lady Singham is highly anticipated, further solidifying her position as a box office powerhouse.

Deepika's remarkable achievement has left even the biggest male stars in her wake, with Shah Rukh Khan trailing behind at Rs 9000 crores, followed by Akshay Kumar at Rs 8300 crores, Salman Khan at Rs 7500 crores, and Priyanka Chopra at Rs 6000 crores.

As the first actress to cross the Rs 10,000-crore milestone, Deepika Padukone has redefined the benchmarks of success in Indian cinema, proving that she is the undisputed box office queen.