This actress charged more fees than Dilip Kumar, was praised by Jawaharlal Nehru, Dev Anand borrowed money from friends to gift her..., quit acting at just 34 due to..

Suraiya charged Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh per film and was not only the highest-paid but also the first Indian actress who was paid more than her male co-stars, including Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar. At the peak of her career, Suraiya fell in love with Dev Anand.

Suraiya is considered one of the greatest and finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, who acted in more than 70 films and sang 338 songs. When Suraiya was only 12 years old, she used to go to film sets with her maternal uncle. Once on the set of the film Taj Mahal, the director gave her the role of Chhoti Mumtaz Mahal. Suraiya also worked in the children's programs of All India Radio. It was here that Naushad recognized her singing and gave her a chance to sing for Mehtab in the film Sharda (1942). After this, she got many offers for playback singing.

After this, Suraiya's name was associated with many musical films like Phool, Samrat Chandragupta, Aaj Ki Raat, Dard, Dillagi, Natak, Afsar, Kajal, Dastaan, Sanam, and Char Din. Suraiya reached heights in her career with films like Umar Khayyam (1946), Pyar Ki Jeet (1948), Badi Bahan (1949), and Dillagi (1949).

Did Suraiya charge more fees per film than superstar Dilip Kumar?

According to the Indian Express, Suraiya charged Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh per film and was not only the highest-paid but also the first Indian actress who was paid more than her male co-stars, including Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar. At the peak of her career, Suraiya fell in love with Dev Anand. Both of them did seven films together and were in a relationship for four years from 1948 to 1951.

Why did Dev Anand and Suraiya never get married?

As per reports, Dev Anand took a loan from friends to buy Suraiya a Rs 3000 diamond ring; however, the actress's family was against their relationship because Dev Anand was a Hindu and Suraiya was a Muslim. When Suraiya's grandmother got to know about the ring, she took it off her finger and instructed her to stay away from Dev Anand. Reports state that after Suraiya's family refused to accept their relationship, Dev Anand threw the diamond ring in the Arabian Sea. A few years later, when Dev Anand proposed Suraiya for marriage again, she refused as she did not want to go against her conservative Muslim family.

Suraiya remained unmarried for the rest of her life. Dev Anand, on the other hand, married Kalpana Kartik in 1954.

After her breakup with Dev Anand, Suraiya's career was also deeply affected. Many of her films in the 1950s were flops. However, Mirza Ghalib in 1954 gave her some success. The film was a hit. She even received praise from former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who said, "You brought Mirza Ghalib's soul back to life."

Why did Suraiya quit acting at 34?

Suraiya was just 34 years old when she quit acting in 1963. Her early retirement from films was reportedly due to two reasons. Her father, Aziz Jamal Sheikh, died that year and also because of her health problems. After her mother's death a few years later, Suraiya became lonelier and cut off from the world.

How did Suraiya die?

Suraiya died at Mumbai's Harkishandas Hospital in January 2004, aged 75. She was admitted to the hospital for a week, suffering from various ailments, including hypoglycemia, ischaemia, and insulinoma.

