There are only a handful of actors who, in their lifetime, leave such an impact that when they pass, their death not only saddens their loved ones but also the entire film fraternity. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who earned such love and admiration that her immense talent gave the film industry recognition beyond belief. The actress we are talking about today is none other than Malayalam film actress Sukumari Amma, who gained recognition and respect for her work but ultimately became a victim of a painful death.

Born in October 1940, Sukumari Amma predominantly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films. She enjoyed a successful career of over five decades, during which she appeared in over 2500 films, mainly in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, along with a few Hindi and one each in Sinhala, French, Bengali, Tulu, English, and Kannada films.

Sukumari Amma started working in the film industry when she was just 10. She began her career with a minor role in the Tamil film Or Iravu in 1951. She started her dance career in 1946 and was active in films, TV serials, albums, advertisements, dramas, television shows, stage shows, public programs, special functions, and cultural events for more than 65 years.

For her contributions to the film industry, Sukumari Amma was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2003. She also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the Tamil film Namma Gramam (2010).

Sukumari Amma's professional life was both successful and inspiring, but she died a painful death, leaving her loved ones and fans truly heartbroken. Sukumari Amma, in 2013, suffered burn injuries while lighting a traditional lamp at her home. In March 2013, one month after this tragic accident, Sukumari Amma died from a cardiac arrest at a Chennai hospital.

Sukumari Anna, who was married to director A. Bhimsingh till his death in 1978, was also widowed at 38. The couple had a son, Suresh, who acted in many films and is now a professional doctor.

