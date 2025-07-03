This actress worked in Yash Chopra film rejected by Rekha, saved him from bankruptcy, revived Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna's careers, name is..., movie was..

Upon release, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna's Chandni became a blockbuster. At a time when Bollywood was overpowered by action-packed films, Chandni brought back its soft-love era. Made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, Chandni went on to earn Rs 27.2 crore.

Yash Chopra, one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood, was known to present dreamy love stories in stunning locations. His films were responsible for making many actors into superstars; however, there was a time when Yash Chopra faced such a crisis in his career that it could have led him to bankruptcy. Before 1989, Yash Chopra's production house went through a tough time after 4 back-to-back flop films. The situation was so dire that his bank accounts were essentially empty, and he was on the verge of shutting down. Just when all hope was lost, one actress came to his rescue. It was none other than the late superstar Sridevi.

Did Rekha reject Chandni before Sridevi made it a blockbuster?

Yash Chopra was in desperate need of a hit film that could save his production banner. During this time, he made a romantic musical that not only saved him from bankruptcy but also redefined Bollywood love stories. Chandni (1989) was first offered to Rekha, but after her refusal, Sridevi, already a top star at the time, accepted the role, essentially saving Yash Chopra's career in the process.

In an interview, years after Chandni was released, Yash Chopra also called Sridevi his guardian angel.

How did Sridevi revive Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna's careers?

Before Chandni became a hit, Rishi Kapoor's career was struggling. This film opposite Sridevi is what helped him regain his position as a leading romantic hero.

For Vinod Khanna, after a 5-year hiatus from a spiritual retreat, it was difficult to regain his lost stardom. However, Chandni gave his career a lease of life. In this way, Sridevi also helped revive the careers of both Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor.

How much did Sridevi's Chandni earn at the box office?

Upon release, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna's Chandni became a blockbuster. At a time when Bollywood was overpowered by action-packed films, Chandni brought back its soft-love era. Made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, Chandni went on to earn Rs 27.2 crore at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, only behind Maine Pyar Kiya and Ram Lakhan.

