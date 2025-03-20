Anil Kapoor, in The Romantics, revealed that Yash Chopra was feeling quite low due to back-to-back flops, so he asked Boney Kapoor to help him cast Sridevi. Chandni marked the first collaboration between Yash Chopra and Sridevi.

Yash Chopra is a big name in the film industry. There was a time when movies made under the banner of Yash Raj Films used to create a stir at the box office. But there was a time when his films were flopping back to back. He was on the verge of bankruptcy, but Sridevi came as an angel for him and gave a new direction to his career.

Yash Chopra has cast Sridevi in ​​many of his films. Whenever he worked with Sridevi, his films created a stir. In one of his interviews, Yash Chopra himself revealed that Sridevi had come as an angel for him. Yash Chopra made and produced mostly hit and blockbuster films in his career. But there was a time when his 4 consecutive films flopped at the box office. Even his bank accounts were emptied. In such a situation, if that film of Sridevi had not been there, then Yash Chopra's career might have also sunk.

The production house of the legendary filmmaker was on the verge of closure. Yash Chopra revealed in the Netflix film The Romantics that he was left on the streets due to the flop of 4 films in a row. Yash Chopra then said, "Our industry had reached a saturation point of violence. I said, 'Okay, I'll do the biggest gamble of my life. Whatever happens, I won't make a film with a formula. I'll make a film that touches my heart." Thus was born Chandni.

Initially, Yash Chopra approached Rekha to play the titular role, however, upon her refusal, the role was offered to Sridevi who accepted it. Chandni became such a hit that it consolidated Sridevi's position as the top female star of the era.

Anil Kapoor, in The Romantics, revealed that Yash Chopra was feeling quite low due to back-to-back flops, so he asked Boney Kapoor to help him cast Sridevi. Chandni marked the first collaboration between Yash Chopra and Sridevi.

The cost of making the film at that time was approximately Rs 8 crores and Chandni collected Rs 27.2 crores at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film in 1989.

After Chandni's critical and commercial success, Yash Chopra's production house became a guarantee of hits. Apart from Sridevi, Chandni starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles.

Not only did Chandni revive Yash Chopra's sinking career, this film proved to be a lifesaver for Rishi Kapoor as well.

READ | Here's why Shweta Tiwari was keen on wanting a son after Palak Tiwari: 'Cannot have another daughter'