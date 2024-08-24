Twitter
This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Today, many stars yearn for a 5-minute role in SS Rajamouli's film, but a veteran Bollywood actress once rejected SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' because the filmmaker was not ready to pay her the fees as per her demand.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..
SS Rajamouli is one of the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema, who has been praised by Hollywood giants like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron as well. SS Rajamouli impressed audiences all over the world with his film 'Baahubali', but there was one superstar actress who refused to work in his film. He then offered that special role to a side actress, who became a superstar, thanks to 'Baahubali'. 

There was a time when Bollywood considered South Indian films to be inferior, but SS Rajamouli changed the audience's view of South Indian cinema with his films in recent years. Today, SS Rajamouli's films are being discussed not only in India but all over the world. 

Today, many stars yearn for a 5-minute role in SS Rajamouli's film, but a veteran Bollywood actress once rejected SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' because the filmmaker was not ready to pay her the fees as per her demand.

We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar, the late Sridevi, who enjoyed immense popularity in Hindi and South cinema for almost 25 years. 

Sridevi was first approached for the role of Sivgami Devi in 'Baahubali', but she said that she wanted Rs 8 crore as a fee. According to a report in News18 Telugu, including Sridevi's hotel and flight expenses, the makers were facing a burden of about Rs 15 crore. Therefore, the director did not agree to this and cast Ramya Krishnan instead. 

According to media reports, Rs 136 crore was spent in making the film 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The film was a blockbuster, earning around Rs 600 crore. After seeing Ramya Krishnan in the role of Sivagami Demi, SS Rajamouli also said in an interview that it was good that Sridevi did not accept the role.

Once in an interview, Sridevi had also commented on rumours of a conflict because of her fees and said that she did not reject 'Baahubali: The Beginning' due to money issues and if he had thought so, she would not have been a part of 300 films in her career. 

Sridevi may have lost 'Baahubali', but Ramya Krishnan played the role of Sivagami Devi so well that it is now impossible to imagine anyone else recreating it. Ramya Krishnan who had immense popularity before, became a superstar overnight after 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was successful at the box office. 

