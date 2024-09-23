Twitter
Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won't allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Amid Tirupati laddu row, this temple in UP bans 'prasad' from market for offering

After becoming debt-free, Anil Ambani's company approves Rs 1525 crore plan for...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

Bollywood

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won't allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Destiny and fate play a big role in a Bollywood actress' life. Sometimes these artists start for something else and end up doing something else.

Rohit Vats

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won't allow biopic on her, remake found her glory
Sridevi
The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has seen many stars with each having a unique story of their own. Their struggles and difficult lives show the grit they possess, and how far they went against the adversaries. These things become even more problematic if the actor is a woman. From patriarchy to misogyny, they fight everything, in order to achieve their dreams.

Here, we are talking about one actress who had to start quite early in life as her family found it difficult to make the ends meet. The interesting thing about this actress is that she started quite young, roughly four years of age. Though she died an untimely death in 2018 when she was quite active in films and only 54, she already had a career spanning over five decades.

Yes, we are talking about Sridevi, who was hailed as the first female superstar of India by the critics and trade pundits. At one point, she was in competition with the likes of Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit for the top position, but eventually she was given the title. Sridevi earned fame with the 1982 Tamil tragedy romantic drama Moondram Pirai and found her glory with its Hindi remake Sadma in 1983. She shared the screen space with Kamal Haasan in both the films.

In her glorious career, she worked with top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajanikanth, Sunny Deol and even Shah Rukh Khan. A favourite of all generations, Sridevi had a hit pair with Jeetendra, with whom she featured in 16 films. Many of these films were box office superhits. After a hiatus of 15 years, Sridevi made a stunning comeback with English Vinglish in 2012 and continued till her last film Mom in 2017. She died under musterious circumstances in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

It was a sensational news for millions of her fans, and many of them were filmmakers. Some of them also had the wish to make a biopic on her life. However, Sridevi's husband and renowned film producer Boney Kapoor has vowed to not let any film based on the late actress release. In an exclusive conversation with DNA in the past, Kapoor said, "She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be, till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

Though a passionate filmmaker can try to take liberty of making a film loosely based on Sridevi’s life, it would be hard to release it without the actress' powerful film family.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
