Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story wasn't an easy one as the actress had initially refused to marry the producer. As per a News18 report, Sridevi did not speak to Boney Kapoor for 6 months after he confessed his feelings and proposed to her.

Sridevi, often referred to as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, enjoyed a successful career of over 50 years, working in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Sridevi made her debut as a child in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at the age of four and soon transitioned into one of the finest leading ladies of Indian cinema. But, despite all her professional success, Sridevi grabbed the most headlines for her personal life, especially after she married Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's marriage was surrounded by many controversies. When filmmaker Boney Kapoor fell in love with Sridevi, he was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and had two children - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Despite this, Boney Kapoor not only fell in love but also proposed marriage to the late superstar, wanting to spend his wife with her.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story wasn't an easy one as the actress had initially refused to marry the producer. As per a News18 report, Sridevi did not speak to Boney Kapoor for 6 months after he confessed his feelings and proposed to her.

Boney Kapoor once admitted that he had to pursue Sridevi for five to six years before they got married. In an interview with ABP News, Boney Kapoor said, "It took me nearly five or six years to convince her. When I proposed, she was shocked and asked me, ‘You’re married and have two kids, how can you even say this to me?’ After that, she didn’t speak to me for six months."

However, things soon took a drastic turn after Sridevi's mother fell ill in 1995. During this time, Boney Kapoor stood by Sridevi's side, in her support after which she 'begun drawing towards me', Boney Kapoor once revealed.

The couple soon confessed their love for one another and got married in 1996. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor (born 1997) and Khushi Kapoor (born 2000).

Both Sridevi and Boney Kapoor remained married until the former's tragic death in February 2018 after drowning in her hotel bathtub.

READ | This man, Pakistan's 'Clint Eastwood', worked in 800 films, won 160 awards, died tragically, was murdered by..., his name is..