Apart from his smuggling business, Haji Mirza also reportedly financed films and held a consequential position in Bombay. Just like other people of the time, Haji Mirza fell in love with superstar Madhubala. He was also keen on marrying her, but after she died in 1969, he was left heartbroken.

There was one actress in the film industry who had an underworld don go crazy for her beauty, especially for her resemblance to Madhubala. This actress was neither Nargis, Suraiya, nor Vyjayanthimala, but actress Sona Mastan aka Shahjehan Begum, who worked with superstar Rajesh Khanna, but was most popular for her resemblance to yesteryear star Madhubala. Her looks was one of the main reasons why Mastan Mirza, aka, Haji Mastan or Sultan Mirza was infactuated by her.

Haji Mirza was a crime gang leader who hailed from Tamil Nadu and later settled down in Bombay (now Mumbai). He was a mafia gang leader who ruled the underworld for more than two decades from the 1960s to the 1980s, alongside Karim Lala and Varadarajan Mudaliar.

Around this time, actress Sona shot to fame, especially because of her resemblance to Madhubala. Actress Sona had a similar face, eyes, and smile to the yesteryear star. When Haji Mirza saw Sona, he was so infatuated with her beauty that he also invested money in her debut film. Haji Mirza also proposed Sona for marriage to which she agreed.

Soon after marrying Haji Mirza, Sona left acting and quit the world of glitz and glamour. Before moving her focus to her family life, Sona starred in several films, including Aadamkhor, Awara Badal, Kuchhe Dhaage, Bikhare Moti, Kasam Durga Ki, Kaise Kaise Log, Meena Kumari Ki Amar Kahani, Atyachaar, Biwi Kiraya Ki, and Badnam Farishte. After marrying Haji Mastan, she chose to take care of the family.

Sona lived a luxurious life till the time Haji Mastan was alive. However, after his death, she faced a lot of financial difficulties, especially after Haji Mirza's family took over all his property. Sona died in August 2014. Sona and Haji Mirza's daughter Haseen Mastaan Mirza aka 'Sheetal' is also an actress.