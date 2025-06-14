A few years ago, on Smita Patil's birthday, Amitabh Bachchan recalled how Smita Patil had a premonition ahead of his near-fatal accident. Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Coolie in Bangalore when Smita Patil called him out of nowhere at 2 am.

"I was in Bangalore shooting for Coolie. Late into the night, at around 2 am, I received a call in my hotel room. The receptionist informed me that it was Smita Patil on the line. I was shocked as I had never spoken or talked to her at such a time. Thinking that it would be an important one, I answered," Amitabh Bachchan said of his Namak Halaal and Shakti co-star.

"Smita asked me if I was alright and in good health. I answered yes, and she said that she just had a bad dream about m,e and that’s the reason behind calling up so late in the night. The next day I had my accident," Amitabh Bachchan added.

The very next day, on July 26, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan got seriously injured while shooting a fight scene with Puneet Issar. In the scene, Puneet Issar was supposed to punch Amitabh Bachchan in the stomach, but as Big B misjudged his jump, he landed on a table. Due to this accident, his condition became critical. He was immediately admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. Fans from all over the country prayed for his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan's injury was so grievous that he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on a ventilator.

Smita Patil, often regarded as one of the greatest and finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, appeared in over 80 films in her short career. Smita Patil tragically died at 31 due to childbirth complications.

