Headlines

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Delhi-NCR: 2 criminals arrested after shootout in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya traded to MI

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

10 iron-rich foods for winters

IPL 2024: Remaining budget of teams

Top 5 mistakes of India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Javed Akhtar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's decision to cast Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies: 'She shouldn't be...'

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

This actress once made headlines with steamy scenes in an erotic thrillers but years later went on to star in the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is not easy to change one’s on-screen image after the audiences get used to seeing an actor in a certain kind of roles. But this one young actress managed that and quite drastically so. Once, she was trolled for doing bold scenes in a B-grade erotic thriller. A few years later, she turned it around with a likable girl-next-door act in what eventually became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.And that actress is Simrat Kaur.

How Simrat Kaur’s career began with struggles

Simrat Kaur was born in 1997 in Mumbai and made her screen debut in the Telugu film Prematho Mee Karthik at the age of 20. But for the next few years, Simrat was relegated to doing supporting roles and cameos in films like Soni and Bangarraju. Lead roles eluded her. During this time, Simrat appeared in a few music videos where she earned praise.

Simrat Kaur’s controversial erotic film Dirty Hari

In 2020, Simrat earned a starring role in the Telugu film Dirty Hari, an erotic romantic thriller that also starred Shravan Reddy. The film was famous for its steamy intimate scenes and a lot of sequences involving Simran’s bold scenes became the talk of the town. The film did not fare too well with the critics who termed it ‘old wine in new bottle’. Simrat also received some criticism and trolling for her intimate scenes in the film.

Simrat Kaur’s turnaround with Gadar 2

In 2022, Simrat was cast in Gadar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2001 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol. Director Anil Sharma completely changed Simrat’s on-screen image, casting her as a Pakistani girl-next-door. The film went on to break several box office records, grossing Rs 691 crore globally and Rs 524 crore net in India. For a brief time, Gadar 2 was the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, breaking the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The record was eventually broken by Jawan a few days later but Gadar 2 remains one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time. It also revitalised Simrat’s career.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He abuses, screams...': Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania's shocking claims against son Gautam Singhania

Neena Gupta says 'men and women are not equal', calls feminism 'faltu'

Bathinda SP suspended for security breach of PM Modi in Ferozepur last year

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, founded his own business, will now spend 20 years in jail due to...

'You have to...': Suryakumar Yadav speaks out on PM Modi's interaction with Team India after World Cup final loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE