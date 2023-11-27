This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

This actress once made headlines with steamy scenes in an erotic thrillers but years later went on to star in the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time.

It is not easy to change one’s on-screen image after the audiences get used to seeing an actor in a certain kind of roles. But this one young actress managed that and quite drastically so. Once, she was trolled for doing bold scenes in a B-grade erotic thriller. A few years later, she turned it around with a likable girl-next-door act in what eventually became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.And that actress is Simrat Kaur.

How Simrat Kaur’s career began with struggles

Simrat Kaur was born in 1997 in Mumbai and made her screen debut in the Telugu film Prematho Mee Karthik at the age of 20. But for the next few years, Simrat was relegated to doing supporting roles and cameos in films like Soni and Bangarraju. Lead roles eluded her. During this time, Simrat appeared in a few music videos where she earned praise.

Simrat Kaur’s controversial erotic film Dirty Hari

In 2020, Simrat earned a starring role in the Telugu film Dirty Hari, an erotic romantic thriller that also starred Shravan Reddy. The film was famous for its steamy intimate scenes and a lot of sequences involving Simran’s bold scenes became the talk of the town. The film did not fare too well with the critics who termed it ‘old wine in new bottle’. Simrat also received some criticism and trolling for her intimate scenes in the film.

Simrat Kaur’s turnaround with Gadar 2

In 2022, Simrat was cast in Gadar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2001 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol. Director Anil Sharma completely changed Simrat’s on-screen image, casting her as a Pakistani girl-next-door. The film went on to break several box office records, grossing Rs 691 crore globally and Rs 524 crore net in India. For a brief time, Gadar 2 was the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, breaking the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The record was eventually broken by Jawan a few days later but Gadar 2 remains one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time. It also revitalised Simrat’s career.