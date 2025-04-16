Today, we will talk about not Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli, but about Rekha's stepmother, Savitri, who primarily worked in Telugu and Tamil films and is still regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

You must have read many stories about Bollywood superstar Rekha and her family. Rekha herself never got the love of her father, but she started working at a young age and took care of her sisters and mother, with whom her father had an affair, despite being married. Today, we will talk about not Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli, but about Rekha's stepmother, Savitri, who primarily worked in Telugu and Tamil films and is still regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

Savitri, also known as Mahanati (the great actress) in Telugu and Nadigaiyar Thilagam (the pride of all actresses) in Tamil, was one of the highest-paid actresses in South cinema during the 1950s and 1960s. In a career spanning over three decades, Savitri worked in more than 250 films. Apart from her successful career, Savitri is also known for her turbulent personal life. The actress fell in love with Gemini Ganesan, who was already married and had four daughters and was also involved in an affair with Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli.

Despite the rift within the family, Savitri became Gemini Ganesan's second wife in 1952. The couple had a daughter, Vijaya Chamundeswari, and Ganesan's only son, Satheesh Kumar.

It is said that Savitri got her first film through Rekha's father, Gemini Ganesan. He had taken a photo of her, which was published in a magazine, and after seeing that, she got to work on her first film of her career. From here, her film journey started, and she became a superstar in no time. At the same time, her friendship with Gemini Ganesan, who was already married and was having an affair, also grew, and she got married to him.

Soon after, when Gemini Ganesan's career was going downhill, Savitri was ruling the South. She had a luxurious bungalow, and there was a line of 10 vintage cars outside the bungalow. She was also charging a hefty fee, and according to media reports, she had a net worth of Rs 100 crores at that time. She used to be laden with jewellery.

It is said that Savitri's husband, Gemini Ganesan, made her addicted to alcohol, because of which the two constantly fought. The reason behind this is speculated to be their careers, as Gemini Ganesan's career was declining at the same time that his wife's career graph was rising. Reports state that Gemini Ganesan was jealous of Savitri and her success. All of these constant tensions at home finally got to Savitri, whose superhit career started slipping from her hands.

Savitri was deeply hurt by her deteriorating relationship with Gemini Ganesan. To overcome this pain, she started indulging in alcohol. Soon, the impact of her personal life started affecting her professional life as well.

There was a time when Gemini Ganesan left Savitri and started living somewhere else. The actress also lost her mother during this time, and she could not bear all the pain. The situation became such that her financial condition also started deteriorating.

Savitri died in December 1981, the same year she separated from Gemini Ganesan, at the age of 47, after being in a coma for 19 months. She had developed diabetes and high blood pressure.

Despite her turbulent life, Savitri is still remembered by many as an 'evergreen' star in a male-dominated entertainment industry. In 2018, Savitri's biopic, titled Mahanati, with actress Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, was also released, and it became a hit.

