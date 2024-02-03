This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

This actress, who once slept on pavements, faced physical torture at 17, bought her first-ever house at the age of 21.

To pursue their dreams of shining bright in the glamour world, many actors leave their homes and land in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Actors like Yash, Sonu Sood, and more ran away from home to become actors and have made their place in the industry. Another actress who ran away from home at 15 for films, is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about struggled her way up to the top. She has given a number of hit films and won multiple national awards for her performances. She is none other than Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut was just 15 years old when she decided to chase her dreams of becoming an actress and left her home to reach Mumbai. Though her father refused to help her, the actress never left hope and was determined to make it on her own.

The actress revealed in an interview, that when she came to Mumbai, she didn’t have a house to stay and had to sleep on pavements and said, “Mine has been a journey of a thousand miles. I didn’t fly first class into Mumbai. I have traveled in buses, taxis, and trains, and even walked a lot. I have slept on the pavement since I didn’t have a house. I have been caught in traps, so I had to lodge complaints against people. I have seen the ugly side. On the other hand, I have also been awarded by the President twice.”

The actress also revealed at a book launch event of Barkha Dutt that she was physically tortured by a man his father’s age who was from Bollywood at the age of 17 and said, “It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go into details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.”

Recalling the horrifying incident, the actress said, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. He wasn’t punished. He was warned and told to stop stalking me. I had never really tested myself before in such extreme situations.”

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster: A Love Story which turned out to be a commercial and critical success and her performance was also loved by the audience and praised by critics. After this, she gave several flops but later landed her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Fashion. She has starred in several hits like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, and more.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood who has won not one or two but four National Awards. She won three National Awards for Best Actress for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika. She reportedly takes Rs 15-27 crore per film and was the owner of her first house at the age of 21.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is also directed by her. The biographical film will see her playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release this year.