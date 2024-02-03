This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Ben Stokes stunned, knocks out off stump with cracking delivery

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes fastest Indian pacer to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Superfoods that can replace multivitamins

9 south superstars who ventured into politics

Venues with most international hundreds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Poonam Pandey facing criticism for faking her death: ‘No one can question your…’

This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

This actress, who once slept on pavements, faced physical torture at 17, bought her first-ever house at the age of 21.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To pursue their dreams of shining bright in the glamour world, many actors leave their homes and land in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Actors like Yash, Sonu Sood, and more ran away from home to become actors and have made their place in the industry. Another actress who ran away from home at 15 for films, is now one of the top actresses in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about struggled her way up to the top. She has given a number of hit films and won multiple national awards for her performances. She is none other than Kangana Ranaut. 

Kangana Ranaut was just 15 years old when she decided to chase her dreams of becoming an actress and left her home to reach Mumbai. Though her father refused to help her, the actress never left hope and was determined to make it on her own. 

The actress revealed in an interview, that when she came to Mumbai, she didn’t have a house to stay and had to sleep on pavements and said, “Mine has been a journey of a thousand miles. I didn’t fly first class into Mumbai. I have traveled in buses, taxis, and trains, and even walked a lot. I have slept on the pavement since I didn’t have a house. I have been caught in traps, so I had to lodge complaints against people. I have seen the ugly side. On the other hand, I have also been awarded by the President twice.”

The actress also revealed at a book launch event of Barkha Dutt that she was physically tortured by a man his father’s age who was from Bollywood at the age of 17 and said, “It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go into details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.”

Recalling the horrifying incident, the actress said, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. He wasn’t punished. He was warned and told to stop stalking me. I had never really tested myself before in such extreme situations.” 

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster: A Love Story which turned out to be a commercial and critical success and her performance was also loved by the audience and praised by critics. After this, she gave several flops but later landed her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Fashion. She has starred in several hits like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, and more. 

Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood who has won not one or two but four National Awards. She won three National Awards for Best Actress for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika. She reportedly takes Rs 15-27 crore per film and was the owner of her first house at the age of 21.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is also directed by her. The biographical film will see her playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman in key roles. The film is set for a theatrical release this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Pandey dies at 32, claims actress’ manager

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Paytm investors lose Rs 17500 crore after RBI blow, shares crash 40% as market cap comes to Rs..

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE