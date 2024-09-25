Twitter
This actress gave no hits in 9 years, has over Rs 600 crore net worth, not Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika; still charges Rs..

Do you know who is the highest-paid Indian actress? It's not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, or Anushka Sharma.

Sep 25, 2024

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, has over Rs 600 crore net worth, not Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika; still charges Rs..
It was only 30 years ago that an Indian actress broke the Rs 1-crore barrier in terms of per-film fees. To this date, there is a lot of discussion about female actresses getting paid far less than their male counterparts. However, there is a significant shift now with actresses, if not equal, then being paid the amount that is worthy of their services. Today, Indian actresses are some of the wealthiest people in the film industry. But, do you know who is the highest-paid Indian actress? It's not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, or Anushka Sharma.

We are talking about none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has not given a single hit film in 9 years and has no film releases in Bollywood in 5 years. But, despite this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the highest-paid Indian actress and earns Rs 40 crore per film. It is her visibility in Hollywood that helps Priyanka Chopra Jonas outshine some of India's most popular actresses including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who made her debut with 'Humraaz' (2002), charges a staggering Rs 40 crore for a film, according to Forbes. This was her fee also for her Amazon Prime Video show 'Citadel'. In India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges Rs 14-20 crore for a film.

Priyanka Chopra's last hit film was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Bajirao Mastani'. Her last release was 'The Sky Is Pink' opposite Farhan Akhtar. However, these gaps have had no effect on Priyanka Chopra's stardom.

Apart from being the highest-paid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of the richest Indian actresses with an estimated net worth of $75 million (approximately Rs 620 crores).

