This actress once used to eat only one meal in a day, now her net worth is Rs 100 crore, who is she?

Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Big update for central employees on DA hike, government likely to give...

Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

India's most expensive spice sells for Rs 3 lakh per kg; reason behind rising prices of Kashmir’s ‘Red Gold’

Viral chat: Boss receives drunk text from employee, wins hearts for all the right reasons

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

7th Pay Commission: Big update for central employees on DA hike, government likely to give...

Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

Zoya Akhtar unveils motion posters of The Archies cast

Why all Crocs have only 13 holes?

8 most populated countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

This actress once used to eat only one meal in a day, now her net worth is Rs 100 crore, who is she?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress once used to eat only one meal in a day, now her net worth is Rs 100 crore, who is she?

here is no denying the fact that Samantha is now a big star but she has faced a lot of struggles before making it big in film industry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is without doubt one of the superstars of South cinema and she has succeeded in creating a special place among the audience with her films. It would not be wrong to say that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now a popular actress across India and her fanbase is not limited to Telugu cinema only. Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)'.

This film became popular among the masses even before its release. There was excitement among the fans about Gautham Menon and composer AR Rahman as both were working together for the first time. Samantha became a part of this project by one audition only. The film was shot in India and the US, and was released on 26 February 2010.

Samantha made a superb debut and soon she started becoming part of big budget films. Samantha has worked with several stars like Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, Pawan Kalyan, etc. There is no denying the fact that Samantha is now a big star but she has faced a lot of struggles before making it big in film industry. Samantha started modeling after completing her graduation from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

It was not easy for Samantha to make her two ends meet during her modeling days and many times she used to eat food only once a day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started acting in OTT programs too. She made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s super hit show Family Man-2 with Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha is now one of the highest paid actresses in film industry. According to reports, Samantha’s net worth is around Rs 100 crore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films. The actress took a break for 6 months to focus on her health as according to reports, she will soon be undergoing treated for myositis in the US.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Easily transfer WhatsApp chat history on Android and iOS using QR code method, here's how

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, MP and other states for next 5 days, check rain forecast

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE