This actress once used to eat only one meal in a day, now her net worth is Rs 100 crore, who is she?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is without doubt one of the superstars of South cinema and she has succeeded in creating a special place among the audience with her films. It would not be wrong to say that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now a popular actress across India and her fanbase is not limited to Telugu cinema only. Samantha Ruth Prabhu started her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)'.

This film became popular among the masses even before its release. There was excitement among the fans about Gautham Menon and composer AR Rahman as both were working together for the first time. Samantha became a part of this project by one audition only. The film was shot in India and the US, and was released on 26 February 2010.

Samantha made a superb debut and soon she started becoming part of big budget films. Samantha has worked with several stars like Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, Pawan Kalyan, etc. There is no denying the fact that Samantha is now a big star but she has faced a lot of struggles before making it big in film industry. Samantha started modeling after completing her graduation from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

It was not easy for Samantha to make her two ends meet during her modeling days and many times she used to eat food only once a day. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started acting in OTT programs too. She made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s super hit show Family Man-2 with Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha is now one of the highest paid actresses in film industry. According to reports, Samantha’s net worth is around Rs 100 crore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films. The actress took a break for 6 months to focus on her health as according to reports, she will soon be undergoing treated for myositis in the US.