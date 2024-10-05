This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire: Know about his career, education, net worth and more

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Meet Mukesh Ambani's closest aides who help him remain richest man in India, they are powerhouse behind Reliance's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, ज��ानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Neha Dhupia always grabbed headlines for her personal life. Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a hurry in May 2018 as she was already pregnant. Five months after marriage, Neha Dhupia gave birth to a daughter.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 02:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In the Bollywood film industry, beauty is as important as excellent acting skills. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, and Dia Mirza are some beauty queens who not only became pageant winners but also made a place for themselves in the film world. One such actress also is Neha Dhupia who is not only an active part of films and OTT series, but also a beauty queen. Neha Dhupia, who was crowned Miss India 2002 and subsequently sent to the Miss Universe 2002, did not always want to make a career in films. However, fate had other plans. 

    Neha Dhupia's father, who served in the Indian Navy, was an inspiration for the actress when it came to career choices. After winning Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia was keen on pursuing a career in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) but turned to acting instead.

    Neha Dhupia made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat, which was a flop at the box office. She rose to fame with her title role in Julie. Neha Dhupia eventually starred in several films in supporting roles such as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Chup Chup Ke (2006), Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (2007), Mithya (2008), Maharathi (2008), and Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Dasvidaniya (2008). 

    Neha Dhupia, after an average career in films, turned to TV and appeared as a host on reality shows. 

    Despite being a part of the industry for many years, Neha Dhupia always grabbed headlines for her personal life. Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a hurry in May 2018 as she was already pregnant. Five months after marriage, Neha Dhupia gave birth to a daughter. 

    In an interview, Neha Dhupia once revealed to Times Now, "We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, in November 2018, welcomed their baby girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha Dhupia gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

    READ | This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India next week, here's what we know so far

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India next week, here's what we know so far

    Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

    Meet actress who once didn’t have money for food, became star, rejected blockbuster with SRK; now worth Rs 1010000000

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting on 90 seats begins today, check key candidates

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voting on 90 seats begins today, check key candidates

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC comes up with unique AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ICC comes up with unique AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content'

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

    Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement