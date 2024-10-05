This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Neha Dhupia always grabbed headlines for her personal life. Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a hurry in May 2018 as she was already pregnant. Five months after marriage, Neha Dhupia gave birth to a daughter.

In the Bollywood film industry, beauty is as important as excellent acting skills. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, and Dia Mirza are some beauty queens who not only became pageant winners but also made a place for themselves in the film world. One such actress also is Neha Dhupia who is not only an active part of films and OTT series, but also a beauty queen. Neha Dhupia, who was crowned Miss India 2002 and subsequently sent to the Miss Universe 2002, did not always want to make a career in films. However, fate had other plans.

Neha Dhupia's father, who served in the Indian Navy, was an inspiration for the actress when it came to career choices. After winning Miss India 2002, Neha Dhupia was keen on pursuing a career in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) but turned to acting instead.

Neha Dhupia made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat, which was a flop at the box office. She rose to fame with her title role in Julie. Neha Dhupia eventually starred in several films in supporting roles such as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Chup Chup Ke (2006), Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (2007), Mithya (2008), Maharathi (2008), and Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Dasvidaniya (2008).

Neha Dhupia, after an average career in films, turned to TV and appeared as a host on reality shows.

In an interview, Neha Dhupia once revealed to Times Now, "We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, in November 2018, welcomed their baby girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha Dhupia gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

