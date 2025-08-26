Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This actress, Dilip Kumar's favourite co-star, met tragic end, her body wasn’t discovered until 3 days after death, her pet dogs...

Born in 1926, Nalini Jaywant, veteran actor Tanuja's aunt, was first discovered as a 14-year-old by a producer at Nutan’s birthday party. In 1941, Nalini Jaywant was cast in the film Radhika. She also appeared in Mehboob Khan’s Behen when she was a teenager.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 26, 2025

This actress, Dilip Kumar's favourite co-star, met tragic end, her body wasn’t discovered until 3 days after death, her pet dogs...
There are instances when actors might gain immense popularity and fame and achieve the pinnacle in their careers; however, despite that, their circumstances become such that they soon fall out of favour and then vanish from the face of the Earth. One such yesteryear actress was Nalini Jaywant, who worked with the likes of Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Dev Anand. Nalini Jaywant was not only one of the most popular female actors in the Hindi film industry, but Dilip Kumar once also called her 'the greatest actress he ever worked with'. 

Who was Nalini Jaywant? 

Like many before her, Nalini Jaywant enjoyed immense fame, but soon, her life and career faded into nothingness. Nalini Jaywant died tragically in 2010; her body was discovered at her home three days after she had passed. 

Born in 1926, Nalini Jaywant, veteran actor Tanuja's aunt, was first discovered as a 14-year-old by a producer at Nutan’s birthday party. In 1941, Nalini Jaywant was cast in the film Radhika. She also appeared in Mehboob Khan’s Behen when she was a teenager. 

Nalini Jaywant was Balraj Sahni and Trilok Kapoo's co-star; however, she became popular when she and Ashok Kumar went on to star in films such as Jalpari (1952), Kafila (1952), Nau Bahar (1952), Saloni (1952), Lakeeren (1954), Naaz (1954), Mr. X (1957), Sheroo (1957), and Toofan Mein Pyar Kahan (1963). 

In 1959, she won a Filmfare award for Raj Khosla’s Kala Pani, which starred Dev Anand in the lead role.

Nalini Jaywant was at the peak of her career when she decided to marry her first director, Virendra Desai. She was only a teenager then. Nalini Jaywant's marriage to Virendra Desai did not last for long, and she soon returned to the movies. Nalini Jaywant was also rumoured to be having an affair with Ashok Kumar, but as per a Hindustan Times report from 2009, the couple's plan to fly away to Nepal was foiled by his brother-in-law. 

Nalini Jaywant was the cousin of actor Shobhana Samarth, the mother of veteran actor Tanuja, who is the mother of Kajol. 

How did Nalini Jaywant die? 

Nalini Jaywant, after enjoying immense success, retired in 1965. She briefly came out of retirement 18 years later with Amitabh Bachchan's Nastik, in which she played the role of his mother. 

Nalini Jaywant got married a second time to actor Prabhu Dayal, with whom she acted in several movies. The duo tied the knot in 1960; however, it is said that after his death in 2001, Nalini Jaywant became a recluse and kept to herself, without even being in touch with her relatives. 

Nalini Jaywant got embroiled with alcoholism and trauma and died alone in December 2010, aged 84, at her bungalow of 60 years at Union Park, Chembur.  Her death was not noticed by anyone until one day, an ambulance carried her body, 3 days after her demise. After her death, Nalini Jaywant's pet dogs, strays that she picked off the street, were left homeless and on the streets, with the neighbours taking care of them whenever they could. 

