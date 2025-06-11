This popular actress was abused by her mother during her childhood. She was just 6 when she started her career.

In an interview, 90s television star Seema Kapoor spoke honestly about her difficult past. She revealed painful memories from her childhood, including being mistreated by her own mother, and also shared some unexpected details about her personal journey.

Seema Kapoor started acting when she was only 6, making her debut in Kismat, a show directed by Ramesh Sippy. In her first-ever in-depth chat with Sidharth Kannan on his YouTube show, she talked openly about her personal life, including her relationships, dating speculations, and more.

At just 15, Seema Kapoor fell in love with a man who was 35 years old. She didn't know at first that he was already married. When she found out, he tried to mislead her by saying he was going through a divorce. Things eventually took a dark turn, and the emotional pain led her to attempt suicide.

Seema Kapoor shared that her parents separated when she was just 6 years old. She spoke about her mother, who came from a wealthy background but was harsh and arrogant. When Seema expressed her desire to become an actress, her mother would often beat her.

Eventually, unable to deal with the constant mistreatment, Seema reached out to her father and chose to live with him. She also admitted that her parents’ troubled relationship affected her deeply and made her emotionally distant from others.

According to IMDb, Seema holds a unique record, she’s the only Indian actress to have played the highest number of lead and title roles in TV serials. She's also the only actress in the world to perform 12 different characters live in the stage play A Suitable Bride.