Meena Kumari, considered to be one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema and, at one point, the richest and highest-paid actress in India, witnessed a successful professional career spanning over 33 years. From child actress to adult, Meena Kumari starred in over 90 films. But, despite enjoying a dream professional career, Meena Kumari suffered major heartbreaks in her personal life, leading to a short lifespan marred by alcoholism.

Meena Kumari was known as the 'Tragedy Queen' in Bollywood, a sentiment which also rang true in her personal life. Meena Kumari's premature death in 1972 at 38 years of age from liver cirrhosis brought on by long-term alcoholism was proof that the actress could never live peacefully and ultimately died suffering.

One of the tributes paid by her close friend and fellow actress Nargis post her death was proof of Meena Kumari's heartbreak. "Maut Mubarak Ho Meena… Meena, today your Baaji congratulates you on your death and asks you to never step into this world again. This place is not meant for people like you," Nargis wrote of her companion.

Meena Kumari was madly in love with Dharmendra

When the tribute by Nargis was later translated and featured in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends by Yasir Abbasi, another one of Meena Kumari's life prominent chapters came to light, one of her love for superstar Dharmendra. Nargis wrote, "If Meena has ever loved anyone passionately, the person is Dharmendra. If Meena ever turned crazy in love with someone, it was Dharmendra."

Meena Kumari never publicly admitted to any affair with Dharmendra, but people close to her were aware of her passionate love for him.

Meena Kumari's married life with Kamal Amrohi

Meena Kumari met filmmaker Kamal Amrohi when she was 18 and he was 33, and the two secretly tied the knot with each other in 1952, despite the latter's first marriage. The couple's marriage was marred by troubles. There are also media reports of Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi having physical fights and of the actress facing domestic abuse. The two separated from each other in 1964, after which Meena Kumari became an alcoholic.

4 years after her separation, Meena Kumari lost the battle with alcoholism and was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 1968. In March 1972, when she was just 38, Meena Kumari died. On Meena Kumari's request, the following prose was etched on her tombstone: "She ended life with a broken fiddle, with a broken song, with a broken heart, but not a single regret."

