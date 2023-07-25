Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

Headlines

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk's plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Youngsters are being misled…: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on criticism over accepting Asian Games trials exemption

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk's plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is currently serving in Indian Army as a...

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

7 highest-grossing Bollywood films of Alia Bhatt

Weight loss tips: 7 low calorie snacks to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask 'Aditya kidhar hai?'

DNA | Inside story of China's 'missing' Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani, says 'Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

Before making her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Gayatri Joshi had a dream Bollywood debut as she got the opportunity to start her acting career opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The film was Swades and it was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Despite a good storyline, Swades failed to do good business at the box-office but both Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi receive praise from the critics for their performance in the film. But Gayatri Joshi left everyone surprised as she decided to quit acting after doing only one film and got married to a rich businessman named Vikas Oberoi. It is to be noted that Vikas Oberoi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore. Vikas Oberoi, 52, has a net worth of USD 3.5 billion (over Rs 28,000 crore). He is currently ranked as the 65th richest Indian, according to Forbes.

Gayatri Joshi was born in Nagpur in 1977 and she started her modelling career during her college days. Before making her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Gayatri Joshi was one of the most popular models of her time and in 1999 participated in Miss India and was one of the five finalists. The following year, she was crowned Miss India International and represented the country at Miss International 2000 in Japan.

Swades released in 2004. The film was a tale of an NRI NASA engineer played by Shah Rukh Khan, returning to his roots in India. However, months after the release of the film, Gayatri Joshi tied the knot with Vikas Oberoi. She lives in Mumbai with her husband and their two children.

 

