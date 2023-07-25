Meet the actress who married a man with Rs 28,000 crore net worth, was a supermodel, her husband is…

Before making her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Gayatri Joshi had a dream Bollywood debut as she got the opportunity to start her acting career opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The film was Swades and it was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Despite a good storyline, Swades failed to do good business at the box-office but both Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi receive praise from the critics for their performance in the film. But Gayatri Joshi left everyone surprised as she decided to quit acting after doing only one film and got married to a rich businessman named Vikas Oberoi. It is to be noted that Vikas Oberoi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, with a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore. Vikas Oberoi, 52, has a net worth of USD 3.5 billion (over Rs 28,000 crore). He is currently ranked as the 65th richest Indian, according to Forbes.

Gayatri Joshi was born in Nagpur in 1977 and she started her modelling career during her college days. Before making her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Gayatri Joshi was one of the most popular models of her time and in 1999 participated in Miss India and was one of the five finalists. The following year, she was crowned Miss India International and represented the country at Miss International 2000 in Japan.

Swades released in 2004. The film was a tale of an NRI NASA engineer played by Shah Rukh Khan, returning to his roots in India. However, months after the release of the film, Gayatri Joshi tied the knot with Vikas Oberoi. She lives in Mumbai with her husband and their two children.