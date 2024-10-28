It is said that this actress' spirit still haunts Umaid Bhawan and the royal families in Jodhpur.

The story of actress Zubaida Begum and Maharaja Hanwant Singh is known as a tragic tale in history. They are said to have died in a plane crash, but some people believe their deaths were part of a conspiracy.

In 2001, a film called Zubaida was made about her life, written by her son, Khalid Mohammed. The film suggested a different reason for her death. To this day, the mystery surrounding their deaths remains at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where some claim to feel her presence, as they say her spirit still haunts the royal families.

Zubaida Begum's father did not approve of her acting career and made all her decisions, including arranging her marriage and later her divorce. Even though she was often kept at home, she found comfort in her son and enjoyed parties with her aunt. At a royal wedding in Jodhpur, she caught the eye of Maharaja Hanwant Singh with her beauty and grace.

Death

On January 26, 1952, Zubaida and Maharaja Hanwant Singh died in a plane crash, with some claiming it was a conspiracy. In 2001, her son, Khalid Mohammed, made a film about her life, suggesting that her love for the Maharaja was so strong that she chose to die with him. People say her spirit still haunts the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

After her death, her son, Rao Raja Hukum Singh, known as Tutu, was raised by the Rajmata of Jodhpur and later attended Mayo College in Ajmer. He married Rao Rani Rajeshwari Kumari, the daughter of Rao Raja Daljit Singh of Alwar. They had a son, Parikshit Singh (b. 1974), and a daughter, Jainandini Kanwar (b. 1975).

Tragically, on April 17, 1981, Tutu was found beheaded on the streets of Jodhpur. Legends say that Zubaida's restless spirit still haunts the Umaid Bhawan Palace and the nearby royal family school, with some rooms reportedly locked with heavy locks because it is said that her spirit sill haunts.

