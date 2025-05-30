BOLLYWOOD
Apart from this, Manorama also appeared in films with both M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, who later became chief ministers of Tamil Nadu. Manorama also acted in Telugu films with Dr. N. T. Rama Rao, who later became the Andhra Pradesh CM.
You must have seen a lot of glitz and glamour in the film world, but today, the story of the actress we are going to tell you about is sure to give you a 440-volt shock. We are talking about one of the most accomplished Indian actresses who married for love but was allegedly left by her husband shortly after their son's birth, citing an astrologer's prediction that his life would be in danger. Despite the tragedy in her personal life, this actress went on to become successful in the film world and ruled the industry for nearly 60 years. We are talking about none other than Manorama, also called Aachi, who, in her illustrious career from 1958 to 2015, appeared in more than 1000 films and 5000 stage performances predominantly in Tamil and also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Sinhala.
Manorama won the hearts of the people with her sincere work, for which she was also honoured with the Kalaimamani Award in 1995, the Padma Shri in 2002, one National Film Award, one Filmfare Award South, and seven Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Manorama was brought up by her mother, who worked as a maid to sustain the family. When her mother's health deteriorated, Manorama dropped out of school at the age of 11 and decided to start working as a maid.
Once, a drama troupe came to her village for a performance. When one of their members fell ill, Manorama was offered to take up the role. Hence, at the age of 12, Manorama began her acting career with the play, Andhaman Kadhali.
Thanks to her playback and acting skills, Manorama was offered two films, however, they were both left incomplete, making her lose hope of becoming a film actor. Manorama, who is often referred to as the comedy queen in the South, had a painful personal life even before she began her film career.
Even before she became a star in the film industry, Manorama fell in love with the manager of her drama troupe, S.M. Ramanathan. They both got married in 1954 and had a son named Bhoopathy, born in 1955. Tragedy struck when Manorama's husband left her shortly after their son's birth, mentioning an astrologer's prophecy that his life would be in danger. Soon, the couple divorced and started living separately in Chennai.
It is said that her husband's betrayal had a deep impact on Manorama, but she was determined to fight for her child alone. Manorama started working to raise him without remarrying. Gradually, she moved from theatre to films. Manorama made her debut with the 1958 Tamil film Malayitta Mangai, after which she never looked back.
Manorama, in nearly 60 years of her career, worked in 1500 films in 4 languages, collaborating with some of the greatest superstars of the generation. One of the most memorable feats of Manorama's life is that she has been in films with five chief ministers. She played the lead role in the plays written, directed, and acted by C. N. Annadurai, former CM of Tamil Nadu. She has also appeared in plays with another Tamil Nadu CM, M. Karunanidhi.
Apart from this, Manorama also appeared in films with both M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, who later became chief ministers of Tamil Nadu. Manorama also acted in Telugu films with Dr. N. T. Rama Rao, who later became the Andhra Pradesh CM.
In an old interview, when Manorama was asked how she was able to work in over 1500 films, she said, "I believe I am a blessed person. Without God's will, I couldn't have acted in so many films. It all just happened in my life, and you won't believe it, but I still have the urge to act. The one person who is the reason for all my success is my mom. She did everything for me in life, and I miss her the most now (she breaks down in tears). Whatever I achieve or have achieved in life is only because of her."
Manorama lived and died as one of the most memorable actresses in Indian cinema who achieved everything that one wishes in the life that one gets to live. However, as per an ABP News report one goal that Manorama couldn't fulfill for herself was her dream of playing a transgender role. It is unclear if she ever regretted not achieving this.
Manorama died in Chennai in October 2015 as a result of multiple organ failure at the age of 78.
READ | Meet IAS officer who also worked as UN official, then quit his job for filmmaking, won National Award, but debut film flopped, name is..., he is now..
Meet supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid's half-sister, who was hidden for ... years, her name is...
This actress, one of India's most successful, did 1500 films, worked with 5 chief ministers, married for love, was left by her husband after son's birth due to..., name is..
Meet man who has 4 wives, owns 300 luxury cars, 38 private jets, 52 golden boats, still no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, name is.., net worth is Rs...
Justices NV Anjaria, Vija Bishnoi and Atul S Chandurkar take oath as SC judges; know who they are
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'orange alert' as light rains, thunderstorm expected today, check detailed forecast here
Will RCB lift IPL 2025 trophy on June 3? Check when was the last time winner of Qualifier 1 lost in finals
Meet IAS officer who also worked as UN official, then quit his job for filmmaking, won National Award, but debut film flopped, name is..., he is now..
Richest countries in 2025: This small country takes top spot, know where India, US, Pakistan stand
Janhvi Kapoor 'likes' reel slamming Madhuri Dixit winning award for 'vulgar' song over Sridevi's acting, netizens react: 'Such a cheap...'
Did Virat Kohli mock Musheer Khan with 'Paani Pilata Hai' gesture during IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan turns 12, celebrates birthday with Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan: Watch
Aditya Pancholi once said Kangana Ranaut and he were 'as good as husband and wife': 'We lived together for...'
Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to become Bollywood's..., won National Award, but debut film flopped, he is...
COVID-19 in India Live Updates: Chandigarh reports first death; active cases surge over 1000, Karnataka, Rajasthan see spike
Delhi Police arrests 'spy', who spent 90 days in Pakistan, sent Indian sim cards to ISI officials, his name is.., he is from...
Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat says there's no water at Karachi International Airport washrooms: 'We have reached a point where...'
BLACKPINK star Jisoo's brother accused of secretly filming sex tape: 'His wife was pregnant when he...'
White House vows Supreme Court fight over Trump tariff ruling
Pavail Gulatie admits he received a lot of criticism during Thappad, recalls his fans' reactions from 'I hate you' to 'when are you making...'
GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch GT vs MI Eliminator live on TV, online?
Is World War III coming? After Baba Vanga, these young psychics predict chaos, troubles in 2025: 'This is not...'
Viral Video: Elderly man paints wife's nails on train, netizens say, 'Love like this doesn't age', WATCH
Viral Video: Virat Kohli’s lookalike spotted in temple distributing prasad, fans say 'finally became pooja path type'
BIG move by Azim Premji as Wipro launches...; opens 60000 sq ft new lab in...
Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal reveals he lost 16 kilos in 45 days without…
Meet IAS officer, son of Tamil superstar who worked with Rajnikanth, cracked UPSC exam, his AIR was..., he is...
China's new 'spy' laser system can read tiny text smaller than a grain of rice from 2km away, here's everything we know about it
US Judge blocks Trump administration's ban on foreign students at Harvard
DNA TV Show: Why Elon Musk stepped down from Trump administration
IRCTC to launch 14-day ‘mystic tour’ from India to THIS country with breathtaking views along journey, know how to book tickets, other details
Johnny Lever reacts to Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3: 'Meri nazar mein yehi sahi hai'
Operation Shield: Mock drills to be conducted in Rajasthan, Punjab, J-K, Haryana, Gujarat on this date
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt shine as RCB enter fourth IPL final with dominant 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
Thug Life banned in Karnataka? Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada was born out of Tamil' comment sparks backlash from KFCC: 'He should apologise or...'
Bad news for Bhavish Aggarwal as Ola Electric's net loss in Q4 doubles to Rs...; market cap reaches Rs...
IPL 2025: Preity Zinta's reaction goes viral as Punjab Kings batters suffer nightmare vs RCB in Qualifier 1
BIZARRE! Street vendor prepares 'mango parantha', wanna taste it? WATCH viral video here
Is Pakistan's strategic Bitcoin Reserve to take US leverage against India? Details here
ACP Pradyuman is back': Shivaji Satam marks return to CID 2, elated fans react to teaser, say 'OG boss is back'
Someone from deep space sending strong signals to Earth, what and where is it? Is it an alien or a dwarf star or....?
Mukesh Ambani's BIG win again, Jio adds 26 lakh users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets only...
Hollywood's biggest flop film was released in 2011, had superstars, made for Rs 556 crore, earned barely Rs 1 crore, but it finally..., film is…, lead actors are..
IPL 2025: Why Yuzvendra Chahal is not playing PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur?
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; hailstorms, thunderstorms predicted in these states
PAK vs BAN: Hasan Ali's 5-wicket haul powers Pakistan to 37-run win over Bangladesh in first T20I
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's BIG claim after Operation Sindoor, says Islamabad had planned to attack India on..., admits New Delhi launched BrahMos...
What will humans look like after ten thousand years? Will he be taller or shorter, will he forget names, will he be...
India's BIG statement on bilateral talks with Pakistan days after Operation Sindoor, says 'When Islamabad hands over PoK to us...'
FBI director Kash Patel's 'height' memes go viral after interview with Fox News, here's why
Meet woman, one of richest in India, owns 2 luxury duplexes worth Rs 700 crore in...; friend of Juhi Chawla, her net worth is Rs...
'I am not....': Gautam Gambhir opens up on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India's Test squad for England series
Employee’s sick leave lie exposed during Coorg trip through viral Instagram video: 'He doesn’t trust me now'
'They treat Yuzvendra Chahal and bus driver same way': PBKS star's big team revelation ahead of RCB clash
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR witnesses rain amid IMD warnings of thunderstorms, know full forecast
Top Microsoft executive's BIG message for coders after company laid off over 6000 employees, says, 'Coding is...'
PM Modi's BIG statement on Operation Sindoor, says, 'If there is any attack...'
Viral Video: THIS Pakistani actress claims there's no water at Karachi Airport, netizens joke, 'India ne band kar rakha hai na', WATCH
This Hyderabad-based startup hires DOG as Chief Happiness Officer, know what does CHO do, what Google, Amazon do...
PBKS vs RCB, Chandigarh weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur?
Meet actor, once a UPSC aspirant, once challenged Amitabh Bachchan, married 'Rekha's friend', he is...
Forget fastest, this is world's lowest car, has no seats and wheels, termed 'banana peel' due to...; know its features
Hailey Bieber celebrates major milestone as e.l.f. buys Rhode for $1 billion: ' This next chapter is...'
'When players don't contribute...': Ravindra Jadeja's shocking revelation on CSK captaincy snub in IPL 2022
Meet man, an Indian, who was paid Rs 856 crore by Google from joining rival company, his name is...., the company was...
Heavy rain, thunderstorm may lash ... as IMD predicts deep depression in Bay of Bengal and...
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani offers prayers at Guwahati temple ahead of MI vs GT IPL match, WATCH
Making cinematic travel itinerary videos with CapCut Desktop
PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Head-to-head record, road to the playoffs, stats and results in Mullanpur - All you need to know
How Discount Broking Platforms Are Redefining Investor Behaviour in India
‘I was looking like a joker’: Maheep Kapoor opens up about fillers gone wrong, says she now prefers...
Ileana D'Cruz confirms her second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump with her 'bump buddies'
Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone's fallout, Ajay Devgn opens up on new moms working 8-hour work shifts: 'Most honest filmmakers would...'
Once Again A Classic Literature- Given by Manoj Kumar Sharma to Society for Change and Awareness
Meet Jonas Masetti, Portuguese-speaking engineer from Brazil, scholar of Vedas and Sanskrit, who gets this award in India...
Big update on Delhi's Dwarka Expressway Tunnel launch: Jaipur–Gurugram–Delhi airport connectivity to benefit, check timings, know which vehicles can't make it to trial
Urvashi Rautela shares selfie with Leonardo DiCaprio, claims he called her ‘Queen of Cannes’, netizens say ‘does he know...'
'Mera intkam dekhegi' comes to life as man finds girlfriend with someone else, here's what happened next
Anil Ambani's company gets key letter for 350 MW solar project from govt firm
'Beta, it's time': Harbhajan Singh reveals daughter's conversation with Virat Kohli after Test retirement
Love mangoes but hate acne? Dermatologist shares correct ways to eat the 'summer king'
Rajasthan state government employee, with close link to ex-Congress minister, detained on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan
Viral video shows Indian wedding baraat of 400 people dancing on Wall Street: 'This is really wild'
UPSC launches new application portal for competitive exam registration, here's all you need to know
'PM wants tareef, not talks on tariffs': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims
WHO issues COVID-19 advisory on new variant LF.7, NB.1.8, as active cases rises to 1010 in India; high alert in China, Thailand, Hong Kong
From Tesla setbacks to Donald Trump's 'big beautiful' Bill, what led to Elon Musk's exit from White House?
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-574 May 29 Result DECLARED; first prize Rs 1 crore
Who may replace Elon Musk as head of DOGE? Vivek Ramaswamy, Tom Krause, Amy Gleason or a dark horse like...
Meet actress who fell in love with same superstar as Rekha, eloped twice, married director 12 years older than her, name is..., Hema Malini's mother..
Maa trailer: Mother Kajol turns into fierce protector in Vishal Furia’s mythological horror drama, watch
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lesser-known relative, who works at Ambani’s…., tutored SRK, Sachin Tendulkar’s kids, she is...
Inside Princess Diana's 'burned and vandalised' childhood home: 20 bedrooms, lavish library, expensive ceramics, open for rent, now owned by...
One of Amitabh Bachchan's biggest hit films saved producer's sinking career, was declared flop in first week, one song made it blockbuster, movie was..., it earned Rs..
Biryani on the Go: Viral video of Indian woman eating with bare hands on London Tube ignites culture war online
KALP Decentra Foundation appoints distinguished economic administrator R Gopalan to Board of Directors
Not LeT, Jaish-e-Muhammad, TRF, Hizbul Mujahideen, US will not issue student visa if you are sympathetic to...
Tamil actor Rajesh passes away in Chennai at 75
Where do Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Jai Anmol Ambani, Jai Anshul Ambani live?
Anushka Sharma leaves Virat Kohli in splits at Lucknow airport, fans say 'bro got real diamond': Watch