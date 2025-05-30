Apart from this, Manorama also appeared in films with both M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, who later became chief ministers of Tamil Nadu. Manorama also acted in Telugu films with Dr. N. T. Rama Rao, who later became the Andhra Pradesh CM.

You must have seen a lot of glitz and glamour in the film world, but today, the story of the actress we are going to tell you about is sure to give you a 440-volt shock. We are talking about one of the most accomplished Indian actresses who married for love but was allegedly left by her husband shortly after their son's birth, citing an astrologer's prediction that his life would be in danger. Despite the tragedy in her personal life, this actress went on to become successful in the film world and ruled the industry for nearly 60 years. We are talking about none other than Manorama, also called Aachi, who, in her illustrious career from 1958 to 2015, appeared in more than 1000 films and 5000 stage performances predominantly in Tamil and also in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Sinhala.

Manorama won the hearts of the people with her sincere work, for which she was also honoured with the Kalaimamani Award in 1995, the Padma Shri in 2002, one National Film Award, one Filmfare Award South, and seven Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Manorama was brought up by her mother, who worked as a maid to sustain the family. When her mother's health deteriorated, Manorama dropped out of school at the age of 11 and decided to start working as a maid.

Once, a drama troupe came to her village for a performance. When one of their members fell ill, Manorama was offered to take up the role. Hence, at the age of 12, Manorama began her acting career with the play, Andhaman Kadhali.

Thanks to her playback and acting skills, Manorama was offered two films, however, they were both left incomplete, making her lose hope of becoming a film actor. Manorama, who is often referred to as the comedy queen in the South, had a painful personal life even before she began her film career.

Even before she became a star in the film industry, Manorama fell in love with the manager of her drama troupe, S.M. Ramanathan. They both got married in 1954 and had a son named Bhoopathy, born in 1955. Tragedy struck when Manorama's husband left her shortly after their son's birth, mentioning an astrologer's prophecy that his life would be in danger. Soon, the couple divorced and started living separately in Chennai.

It is said that her husband's betrayal had a deep impact on Manorama, but she was determined to fight for her child alone. Manorama started working to raise him without remarrying. Gradually, she moved from theatre to films. Manorama made her debut with the 1958 Tamil film Malayitta Mangai, after which she never looked back.

Manorama, in nearly 60 years of her career, worked in 1500 films in 4 languages, collaborating with some of the greatest superstars of the generation. One of the most memorable feats of Manorama's life is that she has been in films with five chief ministers. She played the lead role in the plays written, directed, and acted by C. N. Annadurai, former CM of Tamil Nadu. She has also appeared in plays with another Tamil Nadu CM, M. Karunanidhi.

In an old interview, when Manorama was asked how she was able to work in over 1500 films, she said, "I believe I am a blessed person. Without God's will, I couldn't have acted in so many films. It all just happened in my life, and you won't believe it, but I still have the urge to act. The one person who is the reason for all my success is my mom. She did everything for me in life, and I miss her the most now (she breaks down in tears). Whatever I achieve or have achieved in life is only because of her."

Manorama lived and died as one of the most memorable actresses in Indian cinema who achieved everything that one wishes in the life that one gets to live. However, as per an ABP News report one goal that Manorama couldn't fulfill for herself was her dream of playing a transgender role. It is unclear if she ever regretted not achieving this.

Manorama died in Chennai in October 2015 as a result of multiple organ failure at the age of 78.

