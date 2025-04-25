Today, we will talk about a little star who captured millions of hearts with her performances and became a household name.

Remember Taruni Sachdev, the adorable child actress who became a household name as the Rasna girl? She was one of the most loved child stars in India, charming audiences with her innocence and talent. But very few know that her life was tragically cut short on her 14th birthday.

Early life:

Taruni Sachdev was born on May 14, 1998. She made her acting debut in 2004 with the Malayalam film Vellinakshatram. That same year, she appeared in the action thriller Sathyam alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Director Vinayan, impressed by her performance in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan, cast her in his films. Even at the young age of five, Taruni surprised everyone with her ability to pick up and deliver Malayalam dialogues after hearing them just a few times.

Career:

In 2009, she featured in the Hindi film Paa with Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan, further showcasing her talent on a national stage. In 2009, Taruni played Somi, Amitabh Bachchan’s classmate, in R. Balki’s Paa and won millions of hearts with her charm and screen presence. Besides films, she appeared in over fifty commercials for big brands like Colgate and ICICI Bank. She became especially famous as the "Rasna girl" for her Rasna ads with Karisma Kapoor.

Her final film was Vetri Selvan, a Tamil drama-thriller released in 2014. Although she passed away before the film's release, most of her scenes had already been shot. The makers kept her footage as a tribute and completed the rest through post-production edits.

Death

Taruni Sachdev tragically lost her life on her 14th birthday, May 14, 2012, in the Agni Air Dornier 228 crash near Jomsom Airport in Nepal. Her mother, Geetha Sachdev, was also on the flight and sadly passed away alongside her. Their bodies were brought back to Mumbai and cremated on May 16, 2012.