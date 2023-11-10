This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

This actress who worked with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years.

In the world of glitz and glamour, a number of actors rose from the ground to become stars and win people’s hearts. This actress, who made her debut in a National Award-winning film lived in Chawl even after her debut.

The actress is one of the highest-paid in the Marathi film industry and has also made her mark in not only the Bollywood industry but also in the world of OTT. She is none other than, Priya Bapat.

Priya Bapat made her debut in the movie Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar movie in 2000. The film won 3 National Awards, Best Feature Film in English, Best Actor (Mammootty), and Best Art Direction (Nitin Chandrakant Desai).

She is best known for her roles in movies like Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi for which she also won accolades for her performance. Priya Bapat made her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Hirani’s hit film Munna Bhai MBBS. She played a small but pivotal role in Sanjay Dutt-starrer. The film was a huge commercial success.

The actress used to live in a small chawl located at Ranade Road, Dadar. She lived there for a long span of 25 years and even after she made her debut with the Mammootty-starrer. She spent her childhood in the small chawl and lived there till she got married.

She said in an interview, “I have spent almost 25 years of my life in that chawl. Till I got married I stayed there. From celebrating Diwali together to playing games with my friends during childhood days, this chawl has given me a lot of memories.” She added, “The specialty of this chawl was, that all the houses on a floor were connected to each other internally through doors. So it was easily possible to go from one house to another without getting out of the house. This system kept all the families on the floor connected to each other. Also, I feel that nowadays, the apartment system has created distance between people.”

The actress now owns a luxurious home in Mumbai and when asked if she likes the luxurious home or living in Chawl, the actress said, “It depends on the needs of a person. The needs change with the development. I now stay in a luxurious apartment but still, chawl is my first love.”

Priya Bapat has also made her name in the world of OTT. She has starred in several series like City Of Dreams, Raffuchakkar, and more. The actress reportedly takes home Rs 8 lakh per film and is one of the highest-paid Marathi actresses.

Meanwhile, Priya Bapat will be next seen in the movie Visfot. The film also stars Fardeen Khan, Krystle D’Souza, Sheeba Chadha, Ridhi Dogra, and Riteish Deshmukh among others in key roles. The film is expected to be released this year.