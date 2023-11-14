This actress left Mumbai for love, sacrificed 15 years, is still unmarried, debut film was disaster, now Bollywood's....

Tabu made her Bollywood debut with Pehla Pehla Pyar in 1994 opposite Rishi Kapoor and this film flopped badly at the box-office.

Born on November 4, 1971, Tabu is one of the finest actresses in Hindi cinema. Tabu was born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi and at 52, she is still considered by many as one of the beautiful actresses in India. Despite being a highly successful actor, Tabu has seen many ups and downs in his personal life.

Tabu is still unmarried and many believe that it is because of a love story that failed to have a happy ending. Tabu's name was associated with several stars including Sanjay Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala but it is her relationship with South cinema superstar Nagarjuna which will always remain special.

According to media reports, Tabu was in a relationship with Nagarjuna for 15 years and this was the reason why she left Mumbai and started living in Hyderabad. But suddenly the two decided to end their relationship and Tabu returned to Mumbai again.



It is to be noted that Nagarjuna was already married when he was in a relationship with Tabu and this seems to be main reason why he decided to part ways with Tabu after few years. Tabu, however, never got married and she is still living happily as a single woman. Tabu has worked in several superhit films like Chandni Bar, Maachis, Drishyam, Bhul Bhulaiya 2 etc. His last release was Khufiya, which released on Netflix.

Tabu made her Bollywood debut with Pehla Pehla Pyar in 1994 opposite Rishi Kapoor and this film flopped badly at the box-office. In the same year, Tabu delivered a superhit Vijaypath with Ajay Devgn and since then she has not looked back.