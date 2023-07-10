Headlines

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy action-thriller made its debut on the web this April, and it received a lukewarm reception from the masses and critics.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

The spy action-thriller made its debut on the web this April, and it received a lukewarm reception from the masses and critics. Reportedly, the mega series has a cost of production of over $250 million (Rs 2,500 crores). Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and its performance has been quite sluggish. The CEO of Amazon Prime Video has expressed surprise over the failure of the action thriller. According to reports, the makers of Citadel have lost Rs 2000 crore and the web series has also failed to make its place in the American Top 10 Shows.

According to reports, Jassy asked for a detailed analysis of Amazon’s big shows, six of which have apparently underperformed in the last nine months. According to Nielsen, in the last few months, Amazon has spent USD 100 million each on shows such as The Power, Dead Ringers, Daisy Jones & the Six, and The Peripheral-and none of which cracked the list of the 10 most watched shows in the US. The underwhelming performance of the biggest shows led Amazon to eliminate 27,000 jobs and even the future of Jettison projects seems uncertain.

Another mega series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has struggled to earn acceptance among the masses in its debut season. Reportedly the show has cost Amazon USD 400 million. However, the series under heavy scrutiny is Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden-starrer.

 

