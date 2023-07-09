This actress left films at peak of her career after delivering a Rs 900 crore blockbuster, can you identify her?

This actress left films at peak of her career after delivering a Rs 912 crore blockbuster, can you identify her?

There are only few films which receive praise from the viewers not only in India but across the world and Bollywood has also given some such films, which got a lot of love outside India as well. Not only the films but the actors of these films also succeeded in grabbing the attention of cinema lovers outside the country. In this article we will talk about a low budget Bollywood film, which won everyone's heart and did very good business outside India. The film was made for just R 15 crore and it went on to earn as much as Rs 912 crore, according to reports. But the actress of this film left Bollywood after working in two blockbuster films.

The film was Secret Superstar in which Zaira Wasim was in the lead role. Secret Superstar released in 2017 and it was produced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao. The film was directed by Advait Chandan. Besides Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Mehr Viz and Raj Arun had also played important roles in the film.

The story of the film is of a young girl (Zaira Wasim), who is a very good singer. The girl uploads her singing videos on YouTube wearing a mask, which is well liked but she does not reveal her identity due to her personal problems. The film has shown the girl’s struggles in a beautiful manner. When Secret Superstar released in theatres, it received a lot of love from the audience, making it one of the highest profit-grossing films of Bollywood.

cre_Trending

After Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim was seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. But, even before the release of this film, Zaira Wasim announced her decision to quit acting forever in order to follow the path of Islam. Zaira Wasim started her career in 2016 with Dangal, which was a blockbuster. After this she appeared in Secret Superstar (2017) and The Sky is Pink (2019).