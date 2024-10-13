After completing her engineering, this actress worked as a model before making her acting debut in 2014.

Kriti Sanon, who is a household name today, won a National Film Award for her film Mimi. The actress also appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2019.

After doing her engineering, she worked as a model before making her acting debut in 2014 with 1: Nenokkadine and Heropant. She won awards for her role in Mimi (2021) but faced challenges with films like Adipurush (2023), while Bhediya (2022) was well-received. Recently, she appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor, this film became a superhit film.

Let's know more about her:

Kriti Sanon entered the entertainment industry after graduating as an engineer from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. She initially worked in TV commercials and modeling. In 2014, she appeared in a Telugu film and gained widespread recognition for her role in Heropanti the same year.

Had water phobia

Kriti Sanon, who used to have a fear of deep waters, overcame this phobia for her film Raabta by taking scuba diving lessons to film an underwater scene.

Loves writing poem

Kriti Sanon has been sharing her self-composed poems on social media, each filled with deep meaning.

Successful businesswoman

Kriti Sanon is a savvy businesswoman. She co-founded a skincare company, founded a production house, and co-founded a fitness training studio. She has also served as an ambassador for various brands over the years.