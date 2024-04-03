Twitter
Bollywood

This actress refused to be a part of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan because she couldn't...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar had approached Katrina Kaif for the film but she refused Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller as she was busy with other projects.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Image: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)
The action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited films since it pairs up two action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

The director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has famously made three blockbusters Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat with Salman Khan, recently revealed in an interview that he had approached Katrina Kaif for the film, but she refused to be part of the action thriller as she was pre-occupied with other projects. Zafar has previously directed Kaif in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

Talking to News18, the filmmaker said, "She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film. Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, 'Why aren’t you taking me in your film?' She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan, in which the Shaitaan actor portrays the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set during the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma.

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

