This popular actress was ignored by Yash Raj Films, wasn't invited to mega event, star-husband defended her by saying...

This actress has headlined one of the biggest blockbusters of the production house. Yet, there was a rift between them, and she was invited to a mega-event.

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

One of the biggest production houses in India, Yash Raj Films, has collaborated and nurtured several talents and created history with them. Filmmaker Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra have their favourite stars who have featured in their films, and they were major box office winners. 

One of the production house's favourite artistes was Kajol. The actress has starred in one of the biggest blockbusters of the production house, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, with Shah Rukh Khan. She has even starred in other superhit films of YRF, including Yeh Dillagi, and Fanaa. She had a family-like relationship with the late Yash, his late wife Pamela Chopra, and his son Aditya Chopra. However, there was a time, when they had a rift, and Kajol was ignored by YRF. 

When Kajol was not welcomed by Yash Raj Films

The year 2012 was when Yash Chopra's last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan's grand premiere was held in Mumbai. Almost everyone from the film industry was present to witness the magic of Yash Chopra one last time. However, YRF's favourite Kajol was nowhere to be seen. Later, it was revealed that Kajol wasn't invited to the premiere. But why? 

When box office competition affected personal equations

Jab Tak Hai Jaan clashed with Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar. Both biggies were slated for Diwali 2012, and Ajay produced the action comedy. The controversy began when ADF (Ajay Devgn Ffilms) reportedly filed a complaint to the Competition Commission Of India (CCI) alleging that YRF used its dominant position in the market to get maximum screens for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which resulted in Devgn's Son of Sardaar not finding enough screens.

This tussle between YRF and ADF affected Kajol's equation, and she has agreed the same in her old interviews. Due to the differences, Kajol was not invited to the grand premiere of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma-starrer, held at Yash Raj Films, Andheri West. 

When Ajay Devgn spoke in defence of Kajol and called out the pettiness of YRF

In several interviews, Ajay Devgn clarified that Kajol wasn't invited to the JTHJ premiere. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ajay said that he's grateful that they didn't call him, as he would have been in a dilemma, asking her to go or not go. Ajay further added, "This shows the pettiness of somebody else, and this shows where Kajol also stands."

