This actress has given 7 disaster films, started career with 2 super flops, now richest actress in India, her fee is...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular faces of Bollywood and she enjoys huge popularity across India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her professional career as a model and then she succeeded in earning name and fame for herself as an actress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973 in Mangalore. Her father Krishna Raj was a biologist and his mother Vrinda is a housewife. Aishwarya’s elder brother Aditya Rai is an engineer in the Merchant Navy. During her childhood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to make a career in medicine field but she ultimately decided to make a career in modeling only.

Aishwarya Rai grabbed the limelight after she won Miss World title in 1994. She then made her acting debut with Tamil film ‘Iruvar' in 1997. In the same year, Aishwarya Rai made her Bollywood debut with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. Both Iruvar and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya flopped at the box-office. Aishwarya Rai was next seen in 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' which released in 1999 and it also flopped at the box-office.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave two big flop in the beginning of her career and she has given 7 disaster films in her career so far. These include 'Raincoat’, 'Shabd', 'Provoked', 'The Mistress of Spice', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Guzaarish' and 'Fanney Khan'. Aishwarya Rai has delivered 11 flop films so far in her career so far, including 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Albela', 'Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin', 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'Kuch Na Kaho', 'Kyun Ho Gaya Na', 'Ravan', 'Action Replay', 'Jazba' , 'Sarabjeet'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest actress in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 800 crore. She charges Rs 10 crore for a film and Rs 6 to 7 crore for an advertisement. Aishwarya Rai got married to Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the couple is proud parents of a girl named Aaradhya.