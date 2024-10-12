This actress reveals her great-grandfather used to run an underground newspaper against Hitler in Germany before World War II.

The actress we are talking about is Alia Bhatt. In an interview with In a chat with The Lallantop, Alia shared, “My maternal grandmother is from Germany. Obviously, we know the situation about what was happening in Germany then. Her father, my great-grandfather, was running an underground newspaper against Hitler.”

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared, “My mother’s side of the family is from Germany. They lived in East Berlin, just before Hitler came to power. My grandfather, Karl Hoelzer, ran an underground newspaper against Hitler. He was not Jewish but he was against fascism. He was imprisoned and put into a concentration camp. The only reason he was not killed was because he had a very good lawyer. Finally, he was released but was asked to leave Germany. By then, World War II had started and he moved to England with his family.”

Alia Bhatt is back with another women-centric film after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress can be seen unleashing her action avatar in the new release, Jigra, which is also co-produced by her and Karan Johar. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and has opened to mixed responses from the audience. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Alia Bhatt’s film has managed to beat Rajkummar Rak, Triptii Dimri’s comedy-drama on day 1 at the box office.

The actress will be next seen in the movie Love & War wherein she will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is set to go on floors in 2025.

