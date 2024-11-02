This actress gave 13 hits in 3 years, a record that is still undefeated. Her films made Juhi Chawla, Kajol, and Raveena Tandon stars.

Deepika Padukone is currently ruling the industry with back-to-back hits including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD, however, she still couldn’t beat the record of this actress who gave 13 hits in 3 years.

The actress we are talking about became a bigger superstar than Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit at the age of 18. Her films, in which she was replaced after her death, made Kajol, and Juhi Chawla stars. She is Divya Bharti.

Divya Bharti was just in class 9th when she was signed by Nandu Tolani. While her planned debut did not work out. She made her debut in the Telugu film Bobbili Raja opposite Venkatesh in 1990. The film became a hit, and was followed by her Tamil debut Nila Pennae, again a hit. Divya was ranked only behind Vijayshanti at the box office in the south.

Divya Bharti then made her Bollywood debut and within months, was already the number one heroine in the industry. She became a part of hits like Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, and Balwan. She emerged to be the highest-paid star in Bollywood reportedly earning Rs 50 lakh per film. According to a report in NDTV report, the actress in her career of 3 years, have 13 hits which is a record yet to be broken.

However, at the age of 19, the actress died when she fell of the balcony of her 5th-floor apartment. While there were reports of wrongdoings, her family ruled out any foul play. At the time of her death, Divya was working in 14 films, which were in varying stages of completion. Two of these were released in 1993 while the actress was replaced in 12 others, which had major portions unshot. These included Laadla (where Sridevi replaced her). But while Sridevi was an established star, many younger actors filled in the void left by her. Raveena Tandon replaced her in Mohra, Dilwale, Kajol in Hulchul, Tabu in Vijaypath, Juhi Chawla in Kartavya, and Karisma Kapoor in Dhanwan.

Most of these films performed quite well at the box office and became huge hit giving immense recognition to actresses like Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and others. Divya Bharti’s co-stars like Shah Rukh, Suniel Shetty, and Chunky Panday called her the best they had worked with, while actresses like Shilpa Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor called her an inspiration.

