This actress was first woman to win Best Villain Filmfare Award, beat Amrish Puri; it's not Urmila, Priyanka, Bindu

The Best Villain category was introduced in Filmfare in 1990, and this actress was the first woman in Bollywood to win the award, beating the biggest on-screen villains.

Bollywood has some iconic villains that have captivated generations with their sinister performances. Legendary artists like Pran, Prem Chopra, Jeevan, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, and popular actors like Danny Denzongpa, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Gulshan Grover, Ashutosh Rana, Shakti Kapoor, and Prakash Raj have earned a fan following with their negative portrayals.

The Filmfare Award decided to include a category, awarding actors who stunned the audience with their performance as baddies. The category of Best Actor in a Negative Role was introduced in 1992, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar became the first male actor to win an award in this category. A few years later, an actress beat Sadashiv, Amrish Puri in the same category, bagging the Best Villain Award, and becoming the first actress in Bollywood to win an award in this category. The actress is none other than Kajol. The top actress of the 90s, Kajol shocked the audience with her performance as an obsessive, dangerous lover Isha Diwan in Rajiv Rai's Gupt-The Hidden Truth.

In the Bobby Deol-starrer musical suspense drama, Kajol murders Sahil Sinha's (Bobby) father, and every other character who tried to create a difference between Isha and Sahil. In the movie, Isha kills three people and a dog for Sahil. The revelation scene remains the best moment in the movie. Gupt was one of the top grosser of the year, and Kajol beat Amrish Puri, Milind Gunaji, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Aditya Pancholi at the 43rd Filmfare Award. Amrish was nominated for his performance in Koyla, Milind was nominated for his role in Virasat, Sadashiv's act in Ishq earned him a nomination, and Aditya's performance in Yes Boss made him eligible for the race.

After Kajol, Priyanka Chopra became the second actress to win an award in the same category. Chopra's performance in Abbas-Mustan's Aitraaz impressed the masses, and thus she won Best Villain Award. Other actresses who were nominated in the category were Bipasha Basu (for Jism), Shabana Azmi (for Makdee), and Urmila Matondkar (for Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya).