This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

This actress' debut flopped miserably, was once rejected by Doordarshan, and later took higher fees than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

From Gippy Grewal to Ammy Virk, a number of actors in the Punjabi film industry started their careers as singers and gradually changed their path to becoming an actor. These actors are now one of the most bankable stars who are also ruling the box office. The richest Punjabi actor was also a singer who started singing at a very young age in Gurudwaras.

The Punjabi artiste got only Rs 2500 for his first show and now earns over Rs 4 crores per movie. He recently became the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. He is none other than Diljit Dosanjh,

Born as Daljit Dosanjh, on January 6, 1984, the singer and actor changed his name when he released his first album. His father is a former employee of Punjab Roadways and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. The singer and actor completed his education in Ludhiana, Punjab, and while still in school, he started his career by singing Gurbanis in local Gurudwaras.

Dilijit released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004 with Finetone Cassettes. However, His fame soared with the release of his third album, Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh, which included the tracks Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan and Paggan Pochviyan Wale. After gaining fame with a number of his singles and albums, in 2011, the singer made an entry into the Punjabi film industry.

The singer once revealed in an interview that he got only Rs 2500 as his first pay and said, “Even after my first album was released, I didn’t know how I would make money out of it. It was only when this one guy came up to me and asked me to do a show in return for about Rs 2,500. I understood the process.”

When the actor made his acting debut in the Punjabi industry, his first film failed to perform at the box office but the song from the movie Lak 28 Kudi Da was a major hit and is still much-loved by the audience. Later, in 2012, Diljit starred in a romantic comedy film titled Jatt & Juliet which also starred Neeru Bajwa and the film turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the Punjabi film industry. He then never looked back and gave a number of hits like Sardaar Ji, Punjab 1984, Shada, and more.

After making his mark in the Punjabi music and film industry, the singer and actor then forayed into Bollywood cinema. In 2016, the singer and actor starred in Udta Punjab and then gave a number of successful movies like Good Newwz, Soorma, and more. He is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most bankable actors.

He reportedly charges over Rs 4 crore per film and according to Lifestyle Asia, Diljit Dosanjh has a whopping net worth of Rs 172 crore. He reportedly charges INR 50 lakhs for live stage show performances. He is also the face of numerous brands including Coca-Cola, Flipkart, Star Sports Pro Kabbadi, etc. Dosanjh charges an estimated Rs 1.5 crores per brand endorsement. Some other richest Punjabi actors are Arminder Gill who reportedly has a net worth of Rs 163 crore, and Gippy Grewal who has a reportedly net worth of Rs 147 crore among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila. The biographical film is based on the life on the life of two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, the actor removes his turban for the first time. While fans are excited about the movie, a section of society is also unhappy with this move of the actor. The film is scheduled to release in 2024.