This actress, who gave Rs 700-crore film, was beaten up after being touched inappropriately: 'He hit me...'

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about a disturbing incident from her past, where a man physically assaulted her after she tried to defend herself from harassment. The experience, she says, has left a deep and lasting mark on her.

Assaulted for Standing Up Against Harassment

While speaking on the latest episode of The Male Feminist by Hauterrfly, Fatima shared that she once slapped a man who misbehaved with her in public. However, instead of backing off, the man retaliated violently.

“A man touched me inappropriately, and I hit him. But he hit me back so hard that I fell. I only hit him because he touched me, but that pissed him off.”

The actress added that the incident changed the way she approached such situations. “I became more cautious after that. What’s sad is, we are the ones who have to think twice about how to react, even when something wrong is done to us,” she said.

Harassed Again During COVID Lockdown

Fatima also spoke about facing harassment during the pandemic. She recalled an unsettling moment when she was cycling in Mumbai, wearing a mask, and a tempo driver started following her. He honked repeatedly and made inappropriate sounds until she finally turned into her lane to get away from him.

On the Work Front

Despite these personal challenges, Fatima has continued to shine professionally. She was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s 'Metro In Dino', paired opposite Ali Fazal. The film received a positive response from critics and did well at the box office.

She also appeared alongside R. Madhavan in the Netflix romantic drama 'Aap Jaisa Koi', a story that explores love and emotional connection in adulthood.