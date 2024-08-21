Twitter
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..

Divya Bharti met director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the age of 18. The actress then converted to Islam, changed her name to Sana, and married the producer in 1992 at a private Nikah ceremony.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..
Fans, more often than not, are always excited to see childhood photos of their favourite Bollywood stars. A similar photo is currently going viral on social media that features Bollywood superstar Divya Bharti and her brother. Divya Bharti left the world at the age of 19 but she became a superstar in the short time that she was a part of the film industry. Divya Bharti made her debut with a lead role opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu film 'Bobbili Raja' (1990). She then made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Vishwatma' (1992).

Within months of making her debut, Divya Bharti was already the number-one actress in the industry. She worked in several superhit films such as 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Deewana', and 'Balwan'. She also worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty, early on in her career. By early 1993, Divya Bharti became such a popular name that filmmakers lined up to sign her for their films. She also became the highest-paid actress of the era, reportedly charging over Rs 50 lakh per film.

Divya Bharti gained so much stardom at a young age that her success made superstars like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi also anxious and insecure. 

Divya Bharti met director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the age of 18. The actress then converted to Islam, changed her name to Sana, and married the producer in 1992 at a private Nikah ceremony.

However, Divya Bharti's happiness remained short-lived. The actress died tragically at the age of 19 after falling from the balcony window of her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Buildings, Mumbai. Despite many conspiracy theories, the official causes of Divya Bharti's death were believed to be head injuries and internal bleeding.

