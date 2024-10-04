This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court orders probe by SIT under CBI supervision

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 36000 crore, Gautam Adani's net worth drops by Rs 24600 crore in just 1 day due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

UP couple scams people using fake time machine to reverse ageing, internet calls them 'Bunty and Babli'

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

Historian Shailaja Paik becomes first Dalit to receive a US Genius Grant, says "It is fantastic reminder of..."

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

5 ways to reduce cholesterol levels during Navratri fast 

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

5 effective ways to control uric acid levels during Navratri fast

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest hit film, took five months to say yes, was hesitant to romance friend's daughter, then earned Rs..

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod

This actress who gave hits with Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna, left India for the US.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This actress was called 'Ice Maiden', ruled industry for 15 years, gave superhits with Amitabh, Sunny, Shatrughan, Vinod
Meenakshi Seshadri childhood pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Bollywood actresses like Bhagyashree, Namrata Shirodkar, and others, who gained fame early in their careers left the industry after marriage. One such actress, who was the top star in Bollywood for 15 years, left the industry after marriage and moved to the US.

The actress we are talking about was called 'Ice Maiden' and lived with tag throughout her career. The actress gave several superhits with Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Khanna, and Sunny Deol among other superstars. She is the 80s-90s beauty queen Meenakshi Seshadri. 

OIP-2024-10-04-T104124-102

Prior to her acting career, Meenakshi Seshadri won the Eve's Weekly Miss India contest in 1981 at the age of 17 and represented India at Miss International 1981. After a forgettable debut in Painter Babu, Meenakshi acted alongside another newcomer, Jackie Shroff, in Hero. The film was a blockbuster and Meenakshi became an overnight star.

She then went on to rule over Bollywood from the 80s-90s and gave several blockbusters and superhits including Damini, Dacait alongside Sunny Deol, Shahenshah opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Mahaadev with Vinod Khanna, and more. Her pairing with Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Vinod Khanna was hugely popular and often praised by the media. However, her best and most successful pairing, as well as her best on-screen chemistry was with Anil Kapoor. Her successful films with Anil Kapoor include Aag Se Khelenge, Meri Jung, Humlaa, and Ghar Ho Toh Aisa. 

In an interview with Rediff, the actress revealed how she was called Ice Maiden and told Dinesh Raheja, "I would like to talk about one of our encounters (laughs). We met for the first time at the outdoor of Subhash Ghai's Hero in Ooty. I was unwell and stayed close to my mom. You went back and wrote I was an 'Ice Maiden' because you thought that fit my personality and attitude. This title stuck to me throughout my career. But now, I have evolved. America is a melting pot and you become a different person after you assimilate with people from so many countries. So for the second innings of my career, I want you to come up with a new label." 

She also talked about her children's reaction to her being an actress and said, "My children are very proud of me, and of the fact that at the age of 17, I was a Miss India and then one of the top actresses in India for 15 years. But they have only seen a few of my noteworthy films. I don't think they quite understand the Indian style of acting in the '80s." 

After the release of her film Ghatak, the actress quit Bollywood and left India to live with her husband and focus on family in US. However, after living abroad after 28 years, she is back in India and is now open to making a comeback to films.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani as this Adani company likely to earn Rs 109159505000 by selling shares

Big move by Gautam Adani as this Adani company likely to earn Rs 109159505000 by selling shares

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement